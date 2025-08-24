LIVE TV
Home > India > ISRO Successfully Conducts First Integrated Air Drop Test For Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO Successfully Conducts First Integrated Air Drop Test For Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO successfully conducted the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for the Gaganyaan mission, demonstrating the parachute-based deceleration system of the crew module. The joint test with IAF, DRDO, Navy and Coast Guard marks a major step in India’s human spaceflight programme.

ISRO Successfully Conducts First Integrated Air Drop Test For Gaganyaan Mission

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 24, 2025 15:00:33 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for the Gaganyaan mission. The test demonstrated the parachute-based deceleration system, which will play a crucial role in ensuring the astronauts’ safe return to Earth. ISRO carried out this important trial in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.

Purpose of the Air Drop Test

The Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) focused on checking the speed control of the crew module, the capsule in which astronauts will return from space. The system used parachutes to reduce the speed of the module, ensuring a safe landing on the ground. Engineers and scientists designed the test to examine how well the parachutes could manage descent conditions.

Joint Effort by Multiple Agencies

ISRO conducted the IADT-01 test with active support from several agencies. The Indian Air Force provided aircraft support for the drop, while DRDO developed important parachute technology. The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard also joined the mission by providing safety, monitoring, and recovery assistance. This collaboration ensured that the trial was carried out smoothly and successfully.

Major Boost to Gaganyaan Mission

The success of this test marked a significant step forward in the Gaganyaan programme, India’s first human spaceflight mission. The demonstration proved that the parachute-based deceleration system works effectively, adding confidence to the safety systems designed for the astronauts. Officials described this achievement as a major step towards making India’s dream of sending humans into space a reality.

