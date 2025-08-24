Rahul Gandhi Kissed In Public Amid Bike Yatra In Bihar, Slapped, Watch

A dramatic scene took place during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s motorcycle rally in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday. While the rally moved through the streets of Araria as part of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, an excited supporter rushed towards Rahul Gandhi and kissed him on the cheek. Security personnel quickly stepped in, slapped the man dressed in a red shirt, and pushed him away. The incident was caught on video and later circulated widely on social media.

That one Red shirt guy came and Kissed RG on cheeks.

The security personnel slapped him in return🤣.

Stop these Thirst trap videos now please😭.

The best part about the Bike Yatra is Fathers has brought their kids to say Hello to RG on their Bikes. pic.twitter.com/sV8XmgNkz1 — Sameer Narayan (@SameerNarayan2) August 24, 2025

Voter Adhikar Yatra to End in Patna

The Voter Adhikar Yatra began on August 17 from Sasaram and will pass through more than 20 districts of Bihar in 16 days. The 1,300-km march will end in Patna on September 1 with a large rally.

On Sunday, Gandhi and Yadav rode motorcycles as the march entered Araria, where people gathered in large numbers to welcome them. Later in the day, the two leaders, along with other INDIA bloc representatives, are scheduled to address a joint press conference in Araria.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Alleged ‘Vote Theft’

During a rally in Katihar on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. He said, “Attempts are being made to steal votes in favour of the BJP, which has shut the doors of opportunities for the poor since coming to power.” Gandhi also targeted the BJP and RSS over social justice, claiming, “They believe Dalits should not be emancipated, extremely backward classes must not progress, and women should not get more freedom. They are determined to destroy the Constitution.”

