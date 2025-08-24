LIVE TV
Rahul Gandhi Kissed In Public Amid Bike Yatra In Bihar, Slapped, Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced an unexpected moment during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar when an excited supporter kissed him on the cheek in Araria. The 1,300-km yatra, led with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, continues across 20 districts before concluding in Patna on September 1.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 24, 2025 14:11:08 IST

A dramatic scene took place during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s motorcycle rally in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday. While the rally moved through the streets of Araria as part of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, an excited supporter rushed towards Rahul Gandhi and kissed him on the cheek. Security personnel quickly stepped in, slapped the man dressed in a red shirt, and pushed him away. The incident was caught on video and later circulated widely on social media.

Voter Adhikar Yatra to End in Patna

The Voter Adhikar Yatra began on August 17 from Sasaram and will pass through more than 20 districts of Bihar in 16 days. The 1,300-km march will end in Patna on September 1 with a large rally.

On Sunday, Gandhi and Yadav rode motorcycles as the march entered Araria, where people gathered in large numbers to welcome them. Later in the day, the two leaders, along with other INDIA bloc representatives, are scheduled to address a joint press conference in Araria.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Alleged ‘Vote Theft’

During a rally in Katihar on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. He said, “Attempts are being made to steal votes in favour of the BJP, which has shut the doors of opportunities for the poor since coming to power.” Gandhi also targeted the BJP and RSS over social justice, claiming, “They believe Dalits should not be emancipated, extremely backward classes must not progress, and women should not get more freedom. They are determined to destroy the Constitution.”

Tags: Bihar Bike Rallyrahul gandhiRahul Gandhi Kissed

