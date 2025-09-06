LIVE TV
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag

J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag

J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 03:41:09 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Continuing its drive against individuals involved in unlawful activities, Police in Anantnag have attached a vehicle under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 57/2024 of PS Mattan.

According to a release, a Swift vehicle bearing registration number JK03N-3237, owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah, resident of Takia Hugam, Srigufwara Anantnag, has been attached under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Muzakir is the nephew of the accused Firdous Ahmad Bhat, resident of Hugam, Srigufwara, Anantnag.

The vehicle is linked to Case FIR No. 57/2024 registered at Police Station Mattan, under sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 5 of the Explosives Substances Act and section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

As per legal provisions, the said vehicle has been seized as proceeds of terrorism, and the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, or transferring the said property until further notice.

Police remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those aiding or abetting unlawful activities face appropriate legal action. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anantnagjammu and kashmirTERRORISMUAPAunlawful-activitiesvehicle-seizure

J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag

QUICK LINKS