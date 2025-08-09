‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan

August 9, Saturday marks the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan and many prominent people from different spheres of life have shared their photographs on the social media celebrating this festival. The founder and CEO of the Indian edtech platform’s house Physics Wallah (PW), Alakh Pandey has also shared the photographs on the Instagram celebrating this festival. In the photographs, the Physics Wallah founder can be seen with his female students, who have tied Rakhi on his right wrist. Mr Pandey can be seen flaunting his right arm for the cameras which is filled with the Rakhi threads. Alongside the Physics Wallah founder, his female students can also be seen posing for the pictures. In one of the pictures, Mr Pandey can be seen tying a Rakhi on the wrist of a female student. Alongside the photographs, Mr Pandey also wrote a heartwarming note in the caption titled ““ Jab jarurat padegi na , Behen hi raksha kregi “







People heaped praises on Alakh Pandey in the comment section. One of them commented, “Sir proved why he is BEST TEACHER.” “Bro won his life”, another commented. Rest showered heart emoticons in the comment section and wished Raksha Bandhan to everyone.

Free bus travel for women and children by the Haryana government

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, free bus travel has been announced for women and children by the Haryana government as per PTI. The free bus travel will be at three bus stands in Haryana for this festival, as stated by General Manager of State Transport Rahul Jain and reported in ANI. The General Manager of State Transport further stated that special arrangements have been made at the three bus stands. Also, as per Mr. Jain, officers have also been assigned booth-wise to ensure smooth operations. Mr. Jain stated, “From 12 PM on August 8 to midnight on August 9, all women and children up to age 15 travelling with them will be allowed free travel.”

Also read: Free Bus Travel Announced For Women And Children At Three Bus Stands In Haryana On Raksha Bandhan