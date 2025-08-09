LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan

‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan

The founder and CEO of the Indian edtech platform's house Physics Wallah (PW), Alakh Pandey has shared the photographs on the Instagram celebrating Rakhi festival along with his female students.

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of Physics Wallah (Photo Credit- ANI)
Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of Physics Wallah (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 9, 2025 13:07:00 IST

August 9, Saturday marks the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan and many prominent people from different spheres of life have shared their photographs on the social media celebrating this festival. The founder and CEO of the Indian edtech platform’s house Physics Wallah (PW), Alakh Pandey has also shared the photographs on the Instagram celebrating this festival. In the photographs, the Physics Wallah founder can be seen with his female students, who have tied Rakhi on his right wrist. Mr Pandey can be seen flaunting his right arm for the cameras which is filled with the Rakhi threads. Alongside the Physics Wallah founder, his female students can also be seen posing for the pictures. In one of the pictures, Mr Pandey can be seen tying a Rakhi on the wrist of a female student.  Alongside the photographs, Mr Pandey also wrote a heartwarming note in the caption titled ““ Jab jarurat padegi na , Behen hi raksha kregi “



People heaped praises on Alakh Pandey in the comment section. One of them commented, “Sir proved why he is BEST TEACHER.” “Bro won his life”, another commented. Rest showered heart emoticons in the comment section and wished Raksha Bandhan to everyone. 

Free bus travel for women and children by the Haryana government 

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, free bus travel has been announced for women and children by the Haryana government as per PTI. The free bus travel will be at three bus stands in Haryana for this festival, as stated by General Manager of State Transport Rahul Jain and reported in ANI. The General Manager of State Transport further stated that special arrangements have been made at the three bus stands. Also, as per Mr. Jain, officers have also been assigned booth-wise to ensure smooth operations. Mr. Jain stated, “From 12 PM on August 8 to midnight on August 9, all women and children up to age 15 travelling with them will be allowed free travel.”

Also read: Free Bus Travel Announced For Women And Children At Three Bus Stands In Haryana On Raksha Bandhan

Tags: Alakh Pandey newsAlakh Pandey Rakhi pics InstagramPhysics Wallah founder Rakhi Instagram pics

RELATED News

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan
‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan
‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan
‘Jab Jarurat Padegi Na , Behen Hi Raksha Kregi…’:  Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey On Raksha Bandhan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?