Jagdeep Dhankar Hopitalised At AIIMS After He Loses Consciousness Twice Over The Weekend

Jagdeep Dhankar Hopitalised At AIIMS After He Loses Consciousness Twice Over The Weekend

Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, after losing consciousness twice last week, with doctors conducting further medical evaluations.

Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital (Image: ANI, File photo)
Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital (Image: ANI, File photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 12, 2026 18:36:37 IST

Jagdeep Dhankar Hopitalised At AIIMS After He Loses Consciousness Twice Over The Weekend

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday after he lost consciousness twice last week, officials said. On January 10, Dhankhar experienced “two bouts of unconsciousness” while in the washroom, prompting doctors to advise further evaluation and admission.

According to reports, an official said that “Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests.”

He went to AIIMS for a routine check-up, but doctors insisted on hospital admission and are expected to conduct an MRI as part of the assessment. The 74-year-old resigned from the vice-presidency in July 2025 for health reasons and has previously fainted at public events in Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital according to officials. 

(This is developing story; more details to follow)

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 5:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS