LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday foiled a major terror plot following a series of coordinated raids. Acting on intelligence gathered after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, police recovered approximately 350 kilograms of explosives, two AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana, as per the media reports.

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad (Representative Image)
Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad (Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 10, 2025 10:30:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday foiled a major terror plot following a series of coordinated raids. 

Acting on intelligence gathered after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, police recovered approximately 350 kilograms of explosives, two AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana, as per the media reports.

Explosives, Rifles, And Ammunition Seized

Previously, police had already recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker linked to Dr. Adil in the Kashmir Valley. The latest breakthrough came after investigators followed leads shared by another detained doctor, whose name officials have withheld due to the sensitivity of the case.



Probe Traced To Pro-JeM Posters In Srinagar

The investigation began on October 27, when posters promoting the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit surfaced in Srinagar. The incident immediately drew the attention of security agencies. Upon examining CCTV footage from the area, police identified Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather as the person seen pasting the posters, prompting a deeper probe.

Following days of tracking, Dr. Adil, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir, was arrested on November 6 from a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where he had been working. Reports suggest that he served as a Senior Resident at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag until October 2024, before absconding shortly after the posters appeared.

Arrests And Raids Underway

After his arrest, police raided the GMC Anantnag premises and discovered an AK-47 rifle hidden in his locker. Investigators described the findings as “extremely serious,” indicating that the accused might have been part of a larger network with possible links to terror groups.

Subsequently, another doctor, Dr. Muzamil, was also detained for questioning regarding his suspected role in the case. During continued investigation, police raided the rented residence of Dr. Mufazil Shakeel in Faridabad, where the massive explosive haul was uncovered, including nearly 300 kilograms of explosives and an AK-47 rifle.

Authorities believe the seized material was intended for large-scale terror activities. Security forces are now expanding their search to locate Dr. Mufazil Shakeel, who remains absconding.

Officials have confirmed that further arrests are likely and that the operation is ongoing to expose the full network behind the plot. Police have described the recoveries as a “significant success in preventing a major terror strike” and have assured that the investigation will continue.

READ MORE: Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dr Adil Ahmadfaridabadhome-hero-pos-8jammu and kashmir

RELATED News

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Citizens Storm India Gate, Demand Clean Air And Urgent Action As City Gasps For Breath

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (10-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 10-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Seizure: China’s “Goddess Of Wealth” Defrauded More Than 128,000 Victims Over $6 Billion Bitcoin Scam

Australia Bans Social Media For Teens Under 16: How Will This Work

Tragic Roof Collapse In Bihar Kills Five, Including Three Children

Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Ahead Of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri?

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

India-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, Movement Suspended at Birgunj-Raxaul Checkpoint

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 10-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

QUICK LINKS