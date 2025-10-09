LIVE TV
Home > India > Jawed Habib Case: What Happened In The Crypto Scam Linked To The Celebrity Hairstylist?

Jawed Habib Case: What Happened In The Crypto Scam Linked To The Celebrity Hairstylist?

Jawed Habib is facing a multi-crore cryptocurrency scam linked to celebrity hairstylist has left over 400 investors defrauded, triggering police investigations and the filing of 23 FIRs. The scandal involves Follicle Global Company (FLC), which supposedly promised…

Jawed Habib Case: What Happened In The Crypto Scam Linked To The Celebrity Hairstylist?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 9, 2025 15:29:17 IST

Jawed Habib Case: What Happened In The Crypto Scam Linked To The Celebrity Hairstylist?

Jawed Habib is facing a multi-crore cryptocurrency scam linked to celebrity hairstylist has left over 400 investors defrauded, triggering police investigations and the filing of 23 FIRs.

The scandal involves Follicle Global Company (FLC), which supposedly promised good returns of around 50%-75% on investments.

The company in 2023, allegedly shut down its operations, involved hundreds of people who invested large sums of their money, mainly through cryptocurrency exchanges.

Javed Habib Scam: The Role of the Habib Family

The controversy started after Javed Habib, his son Anas, and the head of Follicle Global Company, Saifullah Khan, attended a promotional event in Sambhal. Police advise that the involvement of Javed Habib’s in the event, where they supposedly endorsed the investment, helped develop trust among investors.

The firm abruptly closed, leaving investors without refunds. Some victims allege that Saifullah threatened them when they demanded their money back.

Javed Habib Scam: Legal Response

Jawed Habib’s lawyer, however, has denied any business ties-ups to FLC, saying that his client only attended the event as a guest speaker. A public notice, in anticipating to this, issued in January 2023 explained that the Habib family had no link or association with Follicle Global Company.

Despite this, police have examined the family’s financial assets as part of their investigation into the scam.

The case remains to unfold, with victims sharing the details about the financial losses they suffered. Though, Investigations are ongoing as authorities look into this multi-layered scheme.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:29 PM IST
Jawed Habib Case: What Happened In The Crypto Scam Linked To The Celebrity Hairstylist?

QUICK LINKS