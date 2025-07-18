Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured

An individual died and three others sustained injuries after a part of a government school building roof collapsed in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, police said. The incident occurred on Friday due to heavy downpours.

The local police team said that the trapped people were rescued from the debris at the school located at Tangra Toli and immediately referred to a nearby hospital.

Identity of victims

The police team revealed that the deceased has been identified as Suraj Baitha (65), belonged to Ratu, and worked as a caretaker. Primarily the police said that one person was feared trapped but later confirmed that three more were injured in the devastating incident.

The injured people have been identified as Manish Tirkey, Pritam Tirkey and Motu Oraon, all were between 18 and 19 years. The police team is investigating the matter further.

Amid the torrential rains in several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in many places. Jharkhand has also recorded an estimated 71 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 16.

ALSO READ: Seelampur Building Collapse: The Death Toll Increases To Six, More Feared Trapped