LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > India > Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured

Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured

The local police team said that the trapped people were rescued from the debris at the school located at Tangra Toli and immediately referred to a nearby hospital.

Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 18:15:23 IST

An individual died and three others sustained injuries after a part of a government school building roof collapsed in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, police said. The incident occurred on Friday due to heavy downpours.

The local police team said that the trapped people were rescued from the debris at the school located at Tangra Toli and immediately referred to a nearby hospital.

Identity of victims

The police team revealed that the deceased has been identified as Suraj Baitha (65), belonged to Ratu, and worked as a caretaker. Primarily the police said that one person was feared trapped but later confirmed that three more were injured in the devastating incident.

The injured people have been identified as Manish Tirkey, Pritam Tirkey and Motu Oraon, all were between 18 and 19 years. The police team is investigating the matter further.

Amid the torrential rains in several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in many places. Jharkhand has also recorded an estimated 71 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 16.

ALSO READ:  Seelampur Building Collapse: The Death Toll Increases To Six, More Feared Trapped

More News

Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured
Caught on Camera: Coldplay’s Kiss-Cam Cheating Moment and Hollywood’s Long History of Public Betrayals
Rs 1.1 Crore Cyber Con Case: Kalyani Court Convicts Nine
Anil Kumble Urges India To Include Jasprit Bumrah In Both England Tests
‘Would You Like To Listen To Lies’: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Mocks PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of His Visit To Bihar
Massive Blow To Lalu Prasad Yadav: Supreme Court Denied Relief To Lalu In Land-For-Job Scam And Fast Tracks Corruption Trial
Adam Walton Stuns James Duckworth, Reaches First ATP Singles Semifinal
University of Southampton Opens Its First Foreign Campus in Gurugram
Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree
Did Shah Rukh Khan Almost Quit Acting Over Gauri Khan? King Khan Once Said, ‘I’d Leaves Films For Her’
Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured
Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured
Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured
Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?