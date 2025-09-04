J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted

J&K Floods: Heavy rain has created a flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra for the tenth time in a row on Thursday, September 4. Landslides and mudslides have damaged the region extensively, snapping road connectivity and leaving vehicles stranded.

While NDRF, SDRF and the Shrine Board are engaged in restoring efforts, the landslides can be observed to still possess the capability of interrupting restoration work.

Landslides affected the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44, that is critical in providing connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, forcing its closure. Hundreds of stranded vehicles and trucks again formed lines that tailed back on the highway, as traffic police were not moving any traffic until food and stomach lines were cleared. Other significant routes in Kashmir such, as Mughal Road and Sinthan Road were also unavailable due to landslides.

Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended

Meanwhile, the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, had been suspended for the tenth straight day as heavy rains had caused slopes along the pilgrimage pathway to settle, leading to dangers being noted to be unsafe for people travelling through. Repair is ongoing along the path to, and repair work is proceeding, especially following landslides from August 27 which killed around 35 people in the area right next to the shrine.

Officals also opened gates of Baglihar Dam in Ramban and Salal Dam in Reasi as water in Chenab River swelled after incessant rains.

In Doda district, several landslides in Gandoh-Bhalessa Sub-Division have interrupted connectivity while visiting relief camps Udhampur DC Saloni Rai more than two thousand displaced people food and essentials.

North India hits with monsoon havoc

North India Floods; Region experiences more than excess rain courtesy of rises floods affecting states of Punjab, Delhi.

The flood situation is not confined to Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has also been struggling with excess rainfall, and due to this reason, there is waterlogging in rural and urban areas severely. In the past 24 hours, 19 districts had rainfall of more than 60% above normal including Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Barnala. IMD data has shown that Punjab has received 30 mm of rainfall versus 4.6 mm as the normal value which is observed for the past couple of weeks.

In Delhi, Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday confirmed the government was “fully prepared” to address the increasing water level of the Yamuna river following heavy rainfall, while flood-hit families residing in relief camps also raised concerns regarding substandard living conditions.

