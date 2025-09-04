LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted

J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted

Heavy rains in J&K have shut the Jammu-Srinagar Highway and suspended the Vaishno Devi Yatra for the 10th day. Landslides, dam overflows, and relief camps mark the crisis, while Punjab and Delhi also battle flood-like conditions from excess rainfall.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway blocked, Vaishno Devi Yatra halted for 10th day (Photo: ANI)
Jammu-Srinagar Highway blocked, Vaishno Devi Yatra halted for 10th day (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 4, 2025 14:58:06 IST

J&K Floods: Heavy rain has created a flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra for the tenth time in a row on Thursday, September 4. Landslides and mudslides have damaged the region extensively, snapping road connectivity and leaving vehicles stranded. 

While NDRF, SDRF and the Shrine Board are engaged in restoring efforts, the landslides can be observed to still possess the capability of interrupting restoration work. 

Landslides affected the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44, that is critical in providing connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, forcing its closure. Hundreds of stranded vehicles and trucks again formed lines that tailed back on the highway, as traffic police were not moving any traffic until food and stomach lines were cleared. Other significant routes in Kashmir such, as Mughal Road and Sinthan Road were also unavailable due to landslides.

Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended

Meanwhile, the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, had been suspended for the tenth straight day as heavy rains had caused slopes along the pilgrimage pathway to settle, leading to dangers being noted to be unsafe for people travelling through. Repair is ongoing along the path to, and repair work is proceeding, especially following landslides from August 27 which killed around 35 people in the area right next to the shrine.

Officals also opened gates of Baglihar Dam in Ramban and Salal Dam in Reasi as water in Chenab River swelled after incessant rains.

In Doda district, several landslides in Gandoh-Bhalessa Sub-Division have interrupted connectivity while visiting relief camps Udhampur DC Saloni Rai more than two thousand displaced people food and essentials. 

North India hits with monsoon havoc

North India Floods; Region experiences more than excess rain courtesy of rises floods affecting states of Punjab, Delhi.

The flood situation is not confined to Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has also been struggling with excess rainfall, and due to this reason, there is waterlogging in rural and urban areas severely. In the past 24 hours, 19 districts had rainfall of more than 60% above normal including Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Barnala. IMD data has shown that Punjab has received 30 mm of rainfall versus 4.6 mm as the normal value which is observed for the past couple of weeks.

In Delhi, Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday confirmed the government was “fully prepared” to address the increasing water level of the Yamuna river following heavy rainfall, while flood-hit families residing in relief camps also raised concerns regarding substandard living conditions.

ALSO READ: ‘Holding Urine During Periods, Dirty Toilets’: Untold Struggles Of Women In Delhi’s Yamuna Flood Relief Camps| NewsX Exclusive

Tags: J and K FloodsJ and K National Highway 44Vaishno Devi

RELATED News

Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
Union Sports Minister Launches Web Portal to Digitalize Planning and Management of Anti-Doping Activities

LATEST NEWS

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Daily Horoscope For September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
Top 20+ Hindu Baby Boy Names That Symbolize Joy and Happiness
From Armani My Way Intense to Emporio Armani: Top 5 Eau de Parfums That Define Luxury and Elegance
Union Sports Minister Launches Web Portal to Digitalize Planning and Management of Anti-Doping Activities
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Indian Army’s 50 RR Launches Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit South Kashmir
J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted
J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted
J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted
J&K Floods: Landslides Blocked NH-44, Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Remains Halted

QUICK LINKS