Home > India > Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?

On August 13, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi moved to riot-hit Hydari Mansion, Tripura’s queen signed a merger with India, and Sir Harilal Jekisundas Kania became the nation’s first Chief Justice. That night, Pakistan’s independence was announced, marking a turning point in the partition.

What Happened On 13th August 1947 ?
What Happened On 13th August 1947 ?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 12:46:00 IST

Mahatma Gandhi shifted to Hydari Mansion, on August 13, 1947, a riot-affected area, as communal tensions rose ahead of India’s partition. He moved there to be closer to people affected by the violence. The area was deeply impacted by unrest as the nation prepared for independence. Gandhi’s decision to stay there came just two days before India gained freedom, reflecting his commitment to peace during one of the most turbulent times in the country’s history.

Tripura Merges with the Indian Union

On the same day, Tripura’s Queen, Maharani Kanchanprava Devi, signed the agreement for the state’s merger with the Indian Union. This decision marked an important step in integrating princely states into the soon-to-be independent India. The agreement ensured Tripura’s smooth inclusion into the political and administrative framework of the new nation. The merger reflected the central government’s efforts to unify India after centuries of colonial rule and diverse regional governance.

Appointment of India’s First Chief Justice

Sir Harilal Jekisundas Kania, who was serving as Chief Justice of the Federal Court, became India’s first Chief Justice on August 13, 1947. His appointment marked the formal beginning of the independent country’s judicial system. As the head of the Supreme Court, Kania played a crucial role in laying the foundation of India’s legal structure. This appointment came at a time when the nation was setting up its core democratic institutions.

Pakistan’s Independence Announcement

Late at night on August 13, 1947, at 11:59 pm, the announcement of Pakistan’s independence was made. This declaration set August 14 as Pakistan’s Independence Day. The moment was a defining point in the partition process, creating a new nation alongside India. The announcement came just hours before India’s own independence celebrations began, highlighting the simultaneous birth of two separate countries from the same historical event.

Tags: Independence Day 1947

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?

