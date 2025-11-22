LIVE TV
Home > India > Justice Surya Kant Prioritises Clearing 90,000 Pending Cases As He Prepares To Take Over As CJI

Justice Surya Kant Prioritises Clearing 90,000 Pending Cases As He Prepares To Take Over As CJI

Justice Surya Kant, set to become the next CJI, said his top priority will be reducing the Supreme Court’s 90,000 pending cases. He plans to revive Constitution Benches, promote mediation to cut delays, and ensure judges stay unaffected by social media pressure.

Justice Surya Kant Vows to Tackle 90,000 Pending Cases as He Prepares to Take Over as CJI. (Photo: ANI, NewsX)
Published: November 22, 2025 21:54:10 IST

Two days before being sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant said his first and immediate priority will be reducing the Supreme Court’s mounting backlog, which has now crossed 90,000 pending cases. Speaking at an informal media interaction at his residence in New Delhi, he stressed that clearing long-pending matters, especially those pending for 30 years or more will be at the top of his agenda.

Justice Kant, who will assume office on November 24 and serve until February 9, 2027, said he plans to ensure the optimal utilisation of judges and revive more Constitution Benches to decide key legal issues that are currently holding up cases in High Courts and lower courts.

4.3 crore pending cases in High Courts and trial courts

He emphasised that reducing pendency nationwide will be a major focus, noting that 4.3 crore cases remain pending across High Courts and trial courts. “I would constitute Constitution Benches on priority to decide questions of law because of which High Courts and lower courts are unable to make decisions,” he said.

Calling mediation a “game changer”, the CJI-designate said that it has gained momentum across India, with corporations, banks and MNCs increasingly seeking training for in-house mediators. He said he would encourage government departments the country’s biggest litigant to adopt mediation instead of filing routine appeals.

Justice Kant on social media trolling

On social media trolling, Justice Kant said judges must remain unaffected. “I don’t think a judge or the CJI comes under pressure from social media… Never carry any burden of such people. Just ignore them,” he remarked, adding that solutions naturally emerge to counter such challenges.

Speaking on Artificial Intelligence, he described it as a “grey area” that must be handled with care. He said the judiciary will take a “holistic view” on the limits and benefits of AI in court processes.

Justice Surya Kant also highlighted concerns over litigants bypassing lower courts to approach the Supreme Court directly, saying the system must introspect on why this happens.

As he prepares to take charge, Justice Kant’s message was clear: clearing pendency, strengthening mediation, and upholding judicial independence will shape his tenure as India’s next Chief Justice.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 9:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS