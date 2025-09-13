Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, eight people were killed while 22 were injured after a truck hit a procession heading for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Friday, as per officials.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari stated that the incident occurred when the procession was hit by a truck.

“8 people have died, and 22 people have been injured and are receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital. Among them, one person is in critical condition. In a private hospital, seven people are also undergoing treatment, and their condition is said to be normal. The police are yet to provide information on the exact cause of the incident. According to eyewitness accounts, the procession was moving along, with a large number of youths participating. It is being said that the truck hit the divider. There are reports that engineering college students were present, and details about this still need to be confirmed…” Kumari told reporters here.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed grief on the death of the people and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved, and provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families.

“It is deeply saddening to learn news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible.

On behalf of the government, a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the medical expenses for the treatment of those injured in the incident. This is a profoundly painful moment. Let us all stand with the families affected by this tragedy.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his grief on the incident.

“I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession.

This is a most unfortunate incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear the pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The State Government must take steps to provide the best free treatment to the injured,” the post read.

Hassan MP Shreyas Patel said, "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession. This is a most unfortunate incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear the pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The State Government must take steps to provide the best free treatment to the injured." (ANI)

