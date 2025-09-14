Karnataka: JD(S) announces Rs 1 lakh compensation each to families of Hassan accident deceased

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday announced Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for the family of each person killed in the recent road accident in Hassan.

The JD(S) will also give Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 to the injured, based on the severity of their injuries.

The tragic incident occurred on September 11, when a truck rammed into a Ganesh immersion procession, killing 10 people and injuring 22 others.

Speaking to the reporters, HD Deve Gowda said, “A horrific incident took place recently in Hassan in which 10 people died and 24 were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh for the deceased. The injured will be treated by the government.”

“The Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to all those affected by the incident. Since my party is small, we have decided to give Rs 1 lakh to each deceased. For the injured, we have provided compensation of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 depending on the severity of the injury,” Gowda said.

A day earlier, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda met with patients injured in the accident during a Ganesh procession.

BJP leader CT Ravi visited HIMES Hospital in Hassan to meet with those injured. He enquired about the condition of the injured and assured them of support from the authorities for their treatment and recovery.

Addressing reporters, the BJP leader said the compensation announced for the victims of the Ganesha procession accident in Hassan district was inadequate and urged the Karnataka government to raise the amount to Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office announced ex-gratia relief for the victims of the accident in Hassan.

According to the PMO, Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of those who died, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each. (ANI)

