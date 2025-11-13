Karnataka Sexual Harassment Caught On Video: Radiologist Touches Woman’s Private Parts During Scan, She Records It Secretly After Husband’s Suggestion

A troubling video has been making the rounds on social media. It shows a radiologist at a scanning centre in Anekal, just outside Bengaluru, sexually assaulting a woman during a scan.

Here’s what happened. Last week, a woman and her husband went to a government hospital in Anekal because she wasn’t feeling well.

Radiologist Caught on Camera Sexually Assaulting Woman

The doctor there told her to get a scan, so on November 10, the couple visited Plasma Medinostics. While she was in the scan room, the radiologist started touching her inappropriately. When she confronted him, he yelled at her and told her to leave.

Shaken, she told her husband what happened as soon as she stepped out. He suggested she record anything suspicious if it happened again. So, when she returned for another scan, she secretly filmed the radiologist touching her private parts a second time.

The radiologist of a scanning centre in #Anekal, on the outskirts of #Bengaluru, is in trouble following a sexual assault complaint by a 34-year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/v71jXFT7ek — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 13, 2025

Probe on after police complaint

In her police complaint, the woman said the radiologist threatened to kill her if she spoke out about the assault. But with the video as proof, she went straight to the police and filed a report.

There were some rumours that the accused, Jayakumar, was taken to the police station by the woman’s family but let go without any action. Supposedly, he even drove off in his SUV.

A senior officer at the Anekal Police Station flat-out denied this, insisting there was no such protest and that the claims were baseless.

“The radiologist is still on the run, and we’re actively trying to arrest him. If he’d really been brought to the station, how could he just walk out in a case this serious?” the officer said.

Police have now charged the radiologist with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult meant to provoke a breach of peace.

