Kavitha Arrives In Doha To Join Bathukamma Celebrations Organized By Telangana Jagruthi Qatar Chapter

Telangana Jagruthi President and former Member of Parliament Kalvakuntla Kavitha arrived in Doha on Thursday to participate in the grand Bathukamma celebrations organized by the Telangana Jagruthi Qatar Chapter. Her visit has drawn widespread enthusiasm from the Telugu diaspora, who view the event as a significant moment to reconnect with their cultural roots while living abroad.

Upon her arrival at the Doha International Airport, Kavitha received a rousing welcome from members and supporters of Telangana Jagruthi. Dozens of expatriates, holding placards and raising slogans, greeted her with cheers, floral bouquets, and traditional gestures of respect. The warm reception reflected the admiration and pride felt by the Telangana community in Qatar for their leader’s visit.

The Bathukamma festival, celebrated predominantly by women in Telangana, is recognized as a vibrant expression of the state’s cultural identity and devotion to Goddess Gauri. Traditionally marked by floral arrangements, songs, and folk performances, Bathukamma has in recent years gained international attention as diaspora communities across the world have embraced the tradition, organizing events on foreign soil.

This year, the Qatar Chapter of Telangana Jagruthi has prepared an elaborate celebration featuring cultural programs, traditional music, dance performances, and community gatherings. Organizers have said the event is not only a festive occasion but also a way of keeping Telangana’s unique traditions alive among younger generations growing up abroad.

Kavitha is scheduled to attend several cultural and community-oriented activities during her stay in Doha. These programs are aimed at strengthening the sense of unity among the overseas Telugu community and at showcasing Telangana’s rich traditions on a global platform. She is also expected to interact with community leaders, discuss diaspora issues, and encourage active participation in cultural preservation initiatives.

Speaking briefly to members at the airport, Kavitha expressed her happiness at joining the Bathukamma festivities in Doha and praised the efforts of the Telangana Jagruthi Qatar Chapter for promoting Telangana’s cultural identity internationally.

With her visit, Bathukamma celebrations in Qatar are expected to turn into a vibrant showcase of Telangana’s traditions, drawing participants from across the Gulf region.

