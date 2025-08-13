KBC’s Operation Sindoor Episode Sparks Netizen Fury: Are India’s Armed Forces Being Used for PR?

An interesting teaser of the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) special on Independence Day revealed the faces of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee, the officers who worked on Operation Sindoor, sitting with host Amitabh Bachchan. The promo highlights Colonel Qureshi as saying, “Pakistan kept on doing such things, so a reply was needed, hence the operation Sindoor was planned.” Though the episode is about the ability to hail their courage and service to the country, it has sparked an outcry online with many condemning the morality of the military uniformed officials on a television quiz program.

What Was Operation Sindoor? The When, How, and Why It Happened

When: On May 7, 2025, at 1.05 a.m. Operation Sindoor began when India carried out coordinated party strikes on 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) using three services of the Indian armed forces: the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy in a lightning-fast 25-minute operation between 1.05 a.m. and 1.30 a.m.

Why: This was a concerted action against the terror assault on April 22 at Pahalgam. Symbolically named the vermillion mark on the forehead of married Hindu women-it is a gesture to the widows of those killed.

Strategic Effect: The operation demonstrated the precision, independence, and clarity of political support in the Indian armed forces as a mechanical impact; the blast sounded an unmistakable but measured admonition, but did not become a storm of war.

Why Netizens Do Not Want It: The Line Between Valor and PR is Crossed

There has been a cruel backlash online. Critics have stated that the shift crosses the boundary between what used to be military and what is a political spectacle in the use of publicizing military heroes as advertisement.

One user made it bluntly:

‘Op Sindoor will be milked till last drop’: Internet slams ‘govt. PR’ as Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh appear in KBC promo https://t.co/D41dNoaXLi — Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) August 13, 2025

Others regretted that the apolitical esteem that should have been given to the army has been eroded:

Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR. Today, Modi govt parades serving soldiers on shows like KBC for image building. Even our Army has been made a political tool for Modi’s PR. Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician’s brand.pic.twitter.com/VPrf7W5QUM — Mayank Saxena (@mayank_sxn) August 12, 2025







The issue of homogeneous procedures was questioned as well:

This is just unbelievable 🤯 Operation Sindoor heroes appearing on national TV show KBC Just because one “nationalist” party wants to milk some votes? pic.twitter.com/ugpmuNmDSE — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) August 12, 2025







Users of social media also cited the fact that formal uniform governing codes of dress generally forbid the wearing of any uniform in cultural or entertainment variations unless specifically approved.