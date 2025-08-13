LIVE TV
KBC's Operation Sindoor Episode Sparks Netizen Fury: Are India's Armed Forces Being Used for PR?

KBC’s Operation Sindoor Episode Sparks Netizen Fury: Are India’s Armed Forces Being Used for PR?

KBC’s Independence Day episode featuring Operation Sindoor officers Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh sparks netizen outrage, with critics accusing the show of politicising the armed forces and using military heroes for PR.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: August 13, 2025 10:53:00 IST

An interesting teaser of the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) special on Independence Day revealed the faces of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee, the officers who worked on Operation Sindoor, sitting with host Amitabh Bachchan. The promo highlights Colonel Qureshi as saying, “Pakistan kept on doing such things, so a reply was needed, hence the operation Sindoor was planned.” Though the episode is about the ability to hail their courage and service to the country, it has sparked an outcry online with many condemning the morality of the military uniformed officials on a television quiz program.

What Was Operation Sindoor? The When, How, and Why It Happened

When: On May 7, 2025, at 1.05 a.m. Operation Sindoor began when India carried out coordinated party strikes on 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) using three services of the Indian armed forces: the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy in a lightning-fast 25-minute operation between 1.05 a.m. and 1.30 a.m.
Why: This was a concerted action against the terror assault on April 22 at Pahalgam. Symbolically named the vermillion mark on the forehead of married Hindu women-it is a gesture to the widows of those killed.
Strategic Effect: The operation demonstrated the precision, independence, and clarity of political support in the Indian armed forces as a mechanical impact; the blast sounded an unmistakable but measured admonition, but did not become a storm of war.

Why Netizens Do Not Want It: The Line Between Valor and PR is Crossed

There has been a cruel backlash online. Critics have stated that the shift crosses the boundary between what used to be military and what is a political spectacle in the use of publicizing military heroes as advertisement.

One user made it bluntly:

Others regretted that the apolitical esteem that should have been given to the army has been eroded:



The issue of homogeneous procedures was questioned as well:



Users of social media also cited the fact that formal uniform governing codes of dress generally forbid the wearing of any uniform in cultural or entertainment variations unless specifically approved.

