Home > India > Kerala Congress to revamp digital cell after 'Bidis and Bihar' row

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 06:21:09 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is looking to revamp its social media wing after being embroiled in a controversy for a now-deleted social media post, which allegedly insulted people from Bihar.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said on Saturday that the state’s digital cell chief, VT Balram, has expressed his willingness to step down from his position, saying that the controversial ‘bidis and Bihar’ post was made without his knowledge.

“As soon as we noticed it, we withdrew the post and expressed regret over it. VT Balram, who was incharge of the social media wing, said that the post was made without his knowledge. He has expressed a desire to step down from the post. We have also decided to reorganise the social media wing,” KPCC president said, while expressing regret over the social media post.

However, Joseph said that Balram has not yet stepped down, and the party has not removed him from his position to this date.

In a now deleted ‘X’ post by Kerala Congress, the party had criticised the recently passed Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, as they highlighted 40 per cent GST rate on ‘sinful’ products like cigars and cigarettes, while bidis have an 18 per cent rate.

“Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore,” the Kerala Congress said in a now-deleted post.

The post had received condemnation from various other political leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, calling it a “shameful” and “unfortunate insult” to the people.

The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates. While the 5 per cent slab consists of essential goods, the 18 per cent slab consists of the rest of the goods and services, including automobiles, electronic items, household goods, professional services and more.

Additionally, there is also a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Moreover, some essential services and educational items are fully exempted from GST, including individual health, family floater and life insurance. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: digital-cellkerala-congresskpccSocial Mediasunny-josephthiruvananthapuramvt-balram

QUICK LINKS