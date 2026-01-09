LIVE TV
Kerala Horror: Stepmother Burns Five-Year-Old's Private Parts With Heated Spatula for Bedwetting, Abuse Exposed After Child Couldn't Sit in Class

Kerala Horror: Stepmother Burns Five-Year-Old’s Private Parts With Heated Spatula for Bedwetting, Abuse Exposed After Child Couldn’t Sit in Class

A deeply disturbing case of child cruelty has emerged from northern Kerala, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to horrific abuse at home. Police say the child’s stepmother burned her private parts with a heated spatula as punishment for bedwetting.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2026 15:55:08 IST

A deeply disturbing case of child cruelty has emerged from northern Kerala, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to horrific abuse at home. Police say the child’s stepmother burned her private parts with a heated spatula as punishment for bedwetting. 

The abuse remained concealed until the girl’s Angawadi teacher noticed she was in visible pain and unable to sit properly during class, prompting immediate concern, PTI news agency reported. 

Teacher’s Alert Leads to Arrest

Alarmed by the child’s visible pain and distress, the teacher immediately informed the authorities, according to the report. Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, a woman from Bihar, on Thursday. She was later produced before a local court, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody as investigations continue.

Abused Child Placed Under CWC Protection

A case has been registered against the woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with crimes against minors. The child, whose father is a Nepali national working at a nearby hotel, has been placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which is overseeing her medical treatment, safety, and emotional well-being while the probe remains ongoing.

QUICK LINKS