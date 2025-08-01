Home > India > Kerala’s Bevco To Start Rs 20 Bottle Return Scheme; Plastic Liquor Bottles To Be Curbed

Kerala's Bevco will begin a pilot liquor bottle return scheme from September, charging Rs 20 extra on each bottle refundable upon return to reduce plastic waste. Of 70 crore bottles sold yearly, 80% are plastic. Liquor above Rs 800 will only be in glass bottles. The state also plans to open super premium Bevco outlets, starting August 5 in Thrissur.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 1, 2025 05:31:58 IST

In a strong push for environmental sustainability, the Kerala government has announced a new initiative to reduce the growing burden of plastic waste across the state. Starting this September, the Excise Department will introduce a bottle return scheme at select Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets.

The initiative will see an additional Rs 20 charged on liquor bottles, both plastic and glass, at the time of purchase. Customers will be able to reclaim this amount by returning the empty bottles to the outlet. The system is designed to encourage responsible disposal and recycling of bottles, according to Excise Minister MB Rajesh.

“This amount should not be seen as an extra burden, but as a deposit which promotes responsible consumption,” said the minister while announcing the scheme. The department has confirmed that every bottle will carry a QR code to track the purchase and return for hassle-free refunds.

The pilot project will first be rolled out in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts. Based on its performance, the scheme may be expanded to other parts of the state. The Clean Kerala Company has partnered with the government in this initiative.

Kerala reportedly sells about 70 crore liquor bottles every year, and a staggering 80% of these are plastic. Improper disposal has led to serious environmental issues, with bottles often ending up in public spaces and waterways. The state is hopeful that this new system will significantly reduce such waste.

In a further push towards eco-friendliness, the department has also announced a key packaging policy change. All liquor priced above Rs 800 will only be sold in glass bottles, doing away entirely with plastic packaging for higher-end liquor. This measure, authorities believe, will not only reduce waste but also enhance the product’s brand value.

The Kerala model takes cues from Tamil Nadu, where a similar bottle-return policy has already been successfully implemented. The government hopes to replicate that success and possibly extend the idea to other beverage and consumer goods sectors in the future.

As part of its broader plans to modernize the liquor retail experience, the Excise Department is also preparing to launch Bevco’s first-ever super premium outlet. The first store will open in Thrissur on August 5, offering a range of foreign liquors priced above Rs 900. Plans are already underway to open one such outlet in every district across Kerala, aiming to cater to premium customers while offering a modern shopping experience.

These premium outlets are expected to stock a curated collection of high-end brands and operate with improved infrastructure and customer service. Officials said this will raise the standard of Bevco’s retail presence while contributing additional revenue to the state.

The combination of eco-conscious policy changes and retail modernization signals a shift in Kerala’s approach to managing its liquor sales and consumption. By encouraging customers to return used bottles and promoting glass packaging, the government aims to set a precedent in sustainable liquor retailing.

The success of the upcoming pilot in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur will be closely watched. If effective, it could serve as a blueprint for wider adoption not just in Kerala, but across India, where single-use plastics and bottle waste remain a growing concern.

As the countdown begins for the September rollout, stakeholders from consumers to environmentalists are hopeful that this bottle return scheme will mark a major step towards a cleaner and greener Kerala.

