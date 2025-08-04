Home > India > Kerala Man Ends Life In Forest After Failing To Arrange Son’s Engineering College Fees

A 47-year-old man, VT Shijo, ended his life in Kerala's Moongampara forest after failing to gather funds for his son’s engineering college admission. Despite his wife being a confirmed aided school teacher, her 12-year salary arrears were delayed by DEO officials. Financial stress and mounting pressure are believed to have led to the tragedy, according to police and family.

August 4, 2025

In a heartbreaking incident reported from Kerala, a 47-year-old man took his own life after struggling to raise funds for his son’s engineering college admission. The man, identified as VT Shijo, was found hanging in Moongampara forest on Sunday evening, according to the police.

Shijo, a resident of the district, had been distressed over his family’s financial condition. His son had secured a seat in an engineering college in Tamil Nadu, but the family was unable to afford the required admission fees.

Relatives of the deceased shared that Shijo had been going through severe financial distress. The family had been hopeful of receiving the 12 years’ worth of salary arrears owed to Shijo’s wife, who works as an aided school teacher.

Earlier this year, a court had officially confirmed her appointment as a permanent teacher. Since February, she had started receiving her salary. However, the arrears pending for over a decade were still not cleared due to alleged delays from the District Educational Office (DEO).

Police believe the combination of financial strain, the pressure of his son’s college admission, and the long-pending salary arrears caused emotional distress and pushed Shijo to this extreme step.

His body was discovered in the forest and later handed over to his family after the completion of a post-mortem examination, authorities confirmed.

NOTE: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please seek help. In India, you can contact suicide prevention helplines.

