‘If You Are A True Indian, You Would Not Say This…’: SC Slams Rahul Gandhi On His Remarks On China Capturing India

The Supreme Court on Monday criticised Rahul Gandhi for his statement claiming China had occupied Indian territory. The court questioned the Congress leader’s basis for saying 2,000 square kilometres were under Chinese control. The bench asked, “How do you get to know that 2000 sq km was occupied by China? What is the credible material?”

The court further remarked, “If you are a true Indian, you would not say this. When there is a conflict across the border, can you say all this? Why can’t you ask the question in Parliament?” the bench told Gandhi during the hearing.

SC Stays Criminal Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Despite the strong remarks, the Supreme Court gave relief to Rahul Gandhi by staying proceedings in a criminal defamation case. The complaint was linked to his statement about the Indian Army during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China. The case accused Gandhi of defaming the armed forces.

While staying the defamation case, the court made it clear that political leaders must speak with responsibility, especially during sensitive border conflicts. Gandhi’s remarks came under scrutiny for their potential impact on morale within the defence forces and the wider public discourse on national security.

Former BRO Chief Filed Defamation Case in Lucknow Court

Former Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Uday Shankar Srivastava, filed the defamation case in a Lucknow court. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi made derogatory comments about Indian soldiers on December 16, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The complaint stated that Gandhi’s remarks, in reference to the India-China clash in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, were defamatory. Srivastava accused Gandhi of repeatedly saying Chinese troops had “thrashed” Indian soldiers, and claimed the Indian media remained silent. The complaint alleged that such statements weakened the morale of Indian troops and their families.

India-China Galwan Clash Background

The India-China military clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) occurred in June 2020. Tensions escalated after China objected to road construction by India in the Galwan Valley. Violent clashes took place at multiple sites, including Pangong Lake and Eastern Ladakh. Both nations deployed large numbers of troops along the LAC.

The conflict led to several rounds of diplomatic and military talks. The incident remains one of the most serious confrontations between the two countries in decades. Gandhi’s comments about the conflict became the central point in the legal and political debate now being heard in court.

