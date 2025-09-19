Kerala Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy in Assembly
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 11:14:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): Kerala Minister for General Education and Labour, Vasudevan Sivankutty, was on Friday rushed to the hospital during proceedings of the State Legislative Assembly after he felt uneasiness.

Sivankutty complained of uneasiness while responding to questions in the assembly during Zero Hour, after which he was taken to the hospital.

The Kerala Assembly began on September 15 and will continue till October 10. It will be held in three phases- September 15 to 19, September 29 to 30, and October 6 to 10- covering a total of 12 working days.

Meanwhule on Thursday, Kerala’s Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J. Chinchu Rani, said that milk prices in the state are set to be revised soon. The Kerala High Court has already granted MILMA the authority to implement price revisions.

The dairy minister says that the influx of surplus milk from neighbouring states at cheaper rates poses a serious threat to Kerala’s dairy market. Hence, based on the recommendations of a five-member committee, MILMA is set to fast-track the process of revising prices in a manner that benefits dairy farmers. The minister’s statement came while responding to a submission raised by Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas.

She further mentioned that achieving self-sufficiency in milk production remains the state government’s key objective. The state also offers the highest procurement price for milk in the country. While Tamil Nadu pays ₹34.72 per litre and Karnataka ₹35.20, Kerala provides ₹43.17 per litre.

The State assembly also discussed the adjournment motion moved by the opposition in the Legislative Assembly over the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities.

The decision to hold the discussion came after Kundara MLA P. C. Vishnunadh submitted a notice today, demanding that the House be adjourned to take up the issue, citing growing public concern. In his notice, Vishnunadh pointed out that despite Kerala recording the highest inflation rate in the country, the government had failed to take adequate steps to address the problem. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

