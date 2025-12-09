LIVE TV
Home > India > Kerala Lottery Results Today December 09, 2025: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Lucky Draw TUESDAY Result POSTPONED – Check New Date and Time

Kerala Lottery Results Today December 09, 2025: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Lucky Draw TUESDAY Result POSTPONED – Check New Date and Time

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result Today 09-12-2025 (Postponed): The Kerala Sthree Sakthi Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- Winner, the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.

Kerala Lottery Results Today December 09, 2025: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Lucky Draw TUESDAY Result POSTPONED – Check New Date and Time

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 9, 2025 15:33:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Lottery Results Today December 09, 2025: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Lucky Draw TUESDAY Result POSTPONED – Check New Date and Time

Kerala State Lottery Result Today, December 09, 2025 LIVE Updates: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘BT’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Monday at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, has been given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala State Lottery Result LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS- 497 Tuesday Result POSTPONED

The Kerala Lottery Department has announced a revised schedule for the Sthree Sakthi SS-497 draw. earlier set for 09 December 2025, the draw will now take place on 10 December 2025 at 2 PM. 

Participants and ticket holders are urged to take note of the updated date and timing to ensure they check the Sthree Sakthi SS-497 results accurately and on time. 

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 3:28 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Results Today December 09, 2025: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Lucky Draw TUESDAY Result POSTPONED – Check New Date and Time

