Khera Backs Rahul Gandhi’s Comments On Job Opportunities With A Stanley Morgan Report

Even as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi once again faced backlash from the BJP for his comments on job opportunities in India, Congress leader Pawan Khera hit back highlighting a report by Morgan Stanley and wondered when will he able to watch a prime time crusade of anti-India report on the agency.

Khera, who is the chairman of the media and publicity department of the party and also a CWC member also shared a news report to highlight the report by Morgan Stanley.

In a post on X, Khera said, “In Colombia, Rahul Gandhi had pointed out that India is failing to generate adequate jobs for its vast population of unemployed youth. Within hours, TV studios erupt in choreographed outrage, with half a dozen debates shrieking that he was “anti-India,” a “Chinese agent,” and whatever else the scriptwriters in Nagpur had faxed over.”

“Now, Morgan Stanley has echoed the very same concern. So wondering when do we get to watch the hysterical primetime crusade with anchors foaming at the mouth, wagging fingers, and running a primetime inquisition of ‘anti-India’ Morgan Stanley?” Khera questioned.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi faced backlash from BJP over his comments on job opportunities.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a four nation South American countries visit while speaking in Columbia had highlighted that

Rahul Gandhi had stated that India in the name of “Make in India” is merely assembling products and not truly manufacturing them.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, stated that 80 per cent of the components of most TVs made in India come from China.

He further pointed out that a lack of policy and support, along with heavy taxes and the monopoly of corporations, are stopping small entrepreneurs who want to manufacture.

During his visit to the South American country, Rahul Gandhi also met Colombian President Senate Lidio Gracia. The Congress leader is on a four-nation tour of South America.

