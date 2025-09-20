Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bhavnagar on Saturday, had a brief interaction with a child that drew attention. While speaking at the event, PM Modi noticed a child holding a picture for a long time. He asked the organisers to collect it, acknowledging that the child’s hands must be hurting. As soon as the picture was taken, the child began to cry. Consoling him, PM Modi assured, “I have received your picture, do not cry. If your address is written on it, I will surely send you a letter.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where thousands of supporters welcomed him with tricolours and slogans.

The Prime Minister waved back as the streets echoed with chants of his name. The roadshow was held ahead of the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event, where the Prime Minister launched several projects. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also joined the programme. Before the public meeting, PM Modi inspected an exhibition that displayed key developments in the maritime sector and other infrastructure projects in the region.

Development Projects Worth Over Rs 34,200 Crore Launched

At the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event in Bhavnagar, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore. Of this, projects worth Rs 7,870 crore were launched in the maritime sector, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.

Other projects included the foundation stone for container facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, and Paradip Port, the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal, and modern firefighting facilities at Kamarajar Port in Ennore. He also launched coastal protection works at Chennai Port and Car Nicobar Island and a Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port in Kandla.

Gujarat Receives Infrastructure Boost Across Multiple Sectors

The Prime Minister further announced projects worth Rs 26,354 crore in Gujarat, supported by both the central and state governments. These projects included LNG infrastructure, renewable energy projects, highways, and healthcare facilities.

Key initiatives covered the expansion of Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar and Guru Govind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of 70 km of national highways to improve road connectivity. He emphasised that these projects will ensure holistic and sustainable development, benefitting both urban and rural regions across Gujarat.

PM Modi Highlights Love of Children During Address

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi described the affection of children as the greatest wealth in life. Referring to the incident with the young boy who handed him a drawing, he said, “The love of these little children is the biggest treasure one can receive in life.”

The Prime Minister assured the public that the government remains committed to delivering development projects that improve the lives of citizens. His interaction with the child and his message of affection drew applause from the gathering, highlighting the emotional moments that marked the event.

Also Read: Kangana Ranut Visits Flood Hit Areas, More Concerned Of Her Restaurant In Mandi, Says Earned Only Rs 50