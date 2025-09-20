LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’

Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhavnagar on Saturday, where he interacted with citizens and addressed a gathering. During his speech, he noticed a child holding a drawing for a long time. PM Modi asked someone to collect the picture, praised the child, and assured him that if the address was written on it, he would send a letter in return. The child began to cry, but PM Modi consoled him, saying his drawing had been received. He called children’s love the greatest wealth of life.

Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 20, 2025 15:15:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bhavnagar on Saturday, had a brief interaction with a child that drew attention. While speaking at the event, PM Modi noticed a child holding a picture for a long time. He asked the organisers to collect it, acknowledging that the child’s hands must be hurting. As soon as the picture was taken, the child began to cry. Consoling him, PM Modi assured, “I have received your picture, do not cry. If your address is written on it, I will surely send you a letter.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where thousands of supporters welcomed him with tricolours and slogans. 

The Prime Minister waved back as the streets echoed with chants of his name. The roadshow was held ahead of the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event, where the Prime Minister launched several projects. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also joined the programme. Before the public meeting, PM Modi inspected an exhibition that displayed key developments in the maritime sector and other infrastructure projects in the region.  

Development Projects Worth Over Rs 34,200 Crore Launched

At the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event in Bhavnagar, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore. Of this, projects worth Rs 7,870 crore were launched in the maritime sector, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.

Other projects included the foundation stone for container facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, and Paradip Port, the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal, and modern firefighting facilities at Kamarajar Port in Ennore. He also launched coastal protection works at Chennai Port and Car Nicobar Island and a Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port in Kandla.

Gujarat Receives Infrastructure Boost Across Multiple Sectors

The Prime Minister further announced projects worth Rs 26,354 crore in Gujarat, supported by both the central and state governments. These projects included LNG infrastructure, renewable energy projects, highways, and healthcare facilities.

Key initiatives covered the expansion of Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar and Guru Govind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of 70 km of national highways to improve road connectivity. He emphasised that these projects will ensure holistic and sustainable development, benefitting both urban and rural regions across Gujarat.

PM Modi Highlights Love of Children During Address

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi described the affection of children as the greatest wealth in life. Referring to the incident with the young boy who handed him a drawing, he said, “The love of these little children is the biggest treasure one can receive in life.”

The Prime Minister assured the public that the government remains committed to delivering development projects that improve the lives of citizens. His interaction with the child and his message of affection drew applause from the gathering, highlighting the emotional moments that marked the event.

Also Read: Kangana Ranut Visits Flood Hit Areas, More Concerned Of Her Restaurant In Mandi, Says Earned Only Rs 50

Tags: Kid Gets Emotional In front of PM ModiPM Modi Emotional Note To KidPM Modi In Bhavnagar

RELATED News

Telangana: DRI officials seize 12 Kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 12 cr at Hyderabad Airport
Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators
Gujarat Shocker: Sister-In-Law, Three Others Force Woman Into Boiling Oil To Prove Fidelity, FIR Lodged
Gujarat: 50 detained after stone-pelting incident in Vadodara
7 Human Skulls, 100 Bones Found At Banglagudde, Dharmasthala: Petitioners Urged To Submit Independent Proof

LATEST NEWS

Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
"Hindi Films fail to depict the true heroism of Mumbai Police," says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
'Jolly LLB 3' box office day 1: Akshay, Arshad's comedy opens with Rs 12.50 crore
Who Is Shyamkanu Mahanta, Who Is Facing Backlash Over Zubeen Garg’s Tragic Death?
Capex, Opex subsidies in Rs 1,500 Cr Critical Mineral Recycling Scheme to boost infra: IESA
TCS Bags Second-Highest H-1B Visa Approvals In 2025, This Company Tops The List, Name Is…
I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore
The Pocket-Sized Gadget That Can Translate Any Language
Can You Increase Your Height? This Chinese Teen Grew Taller, What Happened Next Will Shock You
Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’
Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’
Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’
Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’

QUICK LINKS