Kangana Ranut Visits Flood Hit Areas, More Concerned Of Her Restaurant In Mandi, Says Earned Only Rs 50
BJP leader and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut voiced her pain over financial losses during her visit to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh. She revealed her restaurant earned only Rs 50 in a day while employee salaries stood at Rs 15 lakh. Ranaut also faced protests as locals expressed anger over delayed outreach.

Published: September 18, 2025 21:07:01 IST

BJP leader and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday expressed her pain over heavy financial losses due to the recent floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

While interacting with residents in Mandi district, her parliamentary constituency, she revealed that her restaurant earned only Rs 50 in sales in one day, while she paid Rs 15 lakh in monthly salaries to her employees. Ranaut made the remarks after a flood-affected woman raised a complaint before her. She said she, too, was a Himachali and asked residents to understand her pain during this difficult situation.

Mandi MP Visits Flood-Hit Villages

Kangana Ranaut visited several areas of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency affected by landslides and flash floods. She assessed the damage in Solang Nala, Palchan, Bahang, Samahan, Manali village, 17 Mile, Bindu Dhank, 15 Mile, Patlikul, and Neri.

The Mandi MP met affected families and assured them of government support. She later posted on X that the Central Government stands firmly with the people and that relief and reconstruction work will be carried out with full strength. She stressed that collective efforts would help restore normalcy in the affected villages and towns.

The actor-turned-politician faced protests during her visit to Manali, where locals raised slogans such as “Go back Kangana, you are late.”

Several videos surfaced on social media showing residents holding black flags and shouting slogans as her convoy passed through flood-affected areas. The protests highlighted growing public anger and frustration over the delay in political outreach. Despite the demonstrations, the Mandi MP continued her ground visit to assess the losses and interact with families affected by the disaster. She appealed for unity in overcoming the crisis.

Himachal Rains Trigger Massive Damage

Heavy rainfall on August 25 and 26 caused landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Kullu and Manali. Strong currents of the Beas River washed away a multi-storey hotel and four shops. The rising water levels also damaged stretches of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and the Manali-Leh Highway.

The Right Bank Road in Manali, which connects to Kullu city, the bus stand, and Bindu Dhank, suffered severe destruction. Rescue and relief teams continued their efforts as locals grappled with disrupted transportation, damaged infrastructure, and significant economic losses caused by the natural disaster.

QUICK LINKS