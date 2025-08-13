LIVE TV
Home > India > KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages

KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has launched a sharp attack on Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka over his recent statement claiming that the Congress government has implemented “almost all” of the Six Guarantees promised before the last Assembly elections.

KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 13, 2025 19:37:00 IST

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has launched a sharp attack on Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka over his recent statement claiming that the Congress government has implemented “almost all” of the Six Guarantees promised before the last Assembly elections.

KTR said Bhatti’s remarks were not only misleading but also an insult to the people’s intelligence. “Before the polls, Congress leaders, including Bhatti, asked people to keep the Six Guarantee cards safe and promised that every assurance would be fulfilled within 100 days of coming to power. It’s now been two years, and not one guarantee has been fully delivered,” he alleged.

Slamming the government’s publicity campaign on the Six Guarantees and the 420 promises made during the elections, KTR said the people of Telangana have “seen through the Congress deception”. He claimed that in several villages, locals have begun confronting and chasing away Congress leaders over unfulfilled assurances.

In a direct challenge, KTR dared Bhatti Vikramarka and his cabinet colleagues to visit any village in Telangana and repeat their claim that the Six Guarantees had been implemented. “If you have the courage, go to any village and tell the people that you have fulfilled all your promises. If the villagers don’t drive you out after hearing that, I will permanently quit politics,” he declared.

KTR accused the Congress government of indulging in false propaganda instead of delivering on its commitments. “The people were promised change and relief, but they have only received disappointment. The fraud on the Six Guarantees will be answered in every village, and the people will give a fitting reply,” he said.

The Six Guarantees announced as flagship welfare measures during the 2023 Assembly election campaign were a key part of the Congress manifesto. However, opposition parties, including the BRS, have repeatedly accused the ruling party of dragging its feet on their implementation despite enjoying a comfortable majority.

Tags: Bhatti VikramarkaKT Rama Rao

