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Home > India News > Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

Monalisa pregnancy claim in Kumbh Mela viral girl case delays police probe amid minor marriage controversy and court protection.

Monalisa pregnancy claim in Kumbh Mela viral girl case delays police probe. (Images: X)
Monalisa pregnancy claim in Kumbh Mela viral girl case delays police probe. (Images: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 19, 2026 20:48:45 IST

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Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

Monalisa Bhosle, the Kumbh Mela viral girl, claims to be pregnant. Her husband Farman Khan has informed the Madhya Pradesh police that due to her pregnancy, Monalisa is not fit for travel or for appearing before investigators or police. The claims come in the aftermath of the investigation of Monalisa’s controversial marriage to Farman Khan. Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Is Pregnant? Husband Farman Says So. Farman had shared the claim with the police while the investigation of Monalisa’s marriage was ongoing. Monalisa is due to appear before investigators for her official testimony. According to the claims made by the husband, due to pregnancy Monalisa is not fit for travel or appearing before the police.

Is Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Pregnant? Husband Farman Khan Says So

The claims that Monalisa Bhosle is pregnant are yet to be verified by the officials. The claims are yet to be verified by the officials and it was shared by the husband in the context of the ongoing investigation of Monalisa’s marriage.

The Madhya Pradesh police had earlier issued summons to Monalisa and Farman as part of an ongoing investigation that stemmed from a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, alleging that she was a minor at the time of her marriage. The allegation has raised significant legal concerns, as it touches upon child marriage laws, prompting the involvement of multiple police teams and inter-state coordination between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh authorities.

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Was the Marriage Initially Confirmed by Kerala Authorities?

The marriage of Monalisa and Farman reportedly took place in Kerala on March 11, 2026. It’s said that local authorities initially verified the documents provided at the time of registration, which indicated that Monalisa was an adult. However, subsequent allegations about her age have led to disputes, with conflicting birth records and accusations from her family calling her age into question. This discrepancy has become a focal point in the current investigation.

Why are several states now involved in the investigation?

The case has now extended beyond Kerala, with both Kerala Police and Madhya Pradesh Police conducting parallel investigations. Authorities are jointly working to verify identity records, marriage documentation and statements from all involved parties. The inter-state nature of the case has necessitated coordination among authorities, especially as allegations span across jurisdictions and involve conflicting evidence.

What is the Latest on Court Protection?

The Kerala High Court has now granted Farman Khan protection from arrest. This means that Farman Khan cannot be arrested while this case is being heard in court. The protection order, however, does not mean that a judgment has been entered on the merits. Court hearings on this case will continue while the investigation is ongoing.

What is the Case All About?

A big part of the allegations against Farman Khan is that Monalisa’s family have questioned the truth of her marriage and if she was a minor or an adult. As a result of these allegations, several FIRs and cases have been filed. The police and other authorities are still in the process of recording statements and verifying documents. As there are conflicting accounts in the evidence sought to be produced in court, there are chances that police questioning might be put on hold as the investigators try to sort out the evidence. The judges will keep conducting hearings while this investigation proceeds.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly Elections: Check Nandigram Candidates 2026 Full Party-Wise List As Suvendu Adhikari Faces Pabitra Kar In High-Profile Battle, Know All About The Showdown

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Tags: Farman KhanKumbh MelaKumbh Mela viral girl MonalisaKumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa PregnantMonalisa pregnancyMonalisa pregnant

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Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

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Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

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Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case
Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case
Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case
Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

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