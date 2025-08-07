LIVE TV
Ladli Behna Yojana's 27th Installment To Be Released On August 07, 2025: Report

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav is all set to release Rs 1 thousand and 859 crore, 1 lakh 32 thousand and 350 in the bank accounts of 1 crore, 26 Lakh, 89 Thousand and 823 Ladli Behna beneficiaries as reported in the Nav Bharat Times.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo Credit- ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 16:21:00 IST

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav is all set to release Rs 1 thousand and 859 crore, 1 lakh 32 thousand and 350 in the bank accounts of 1 crore, 26 Lakh, 89 Thousand and 823 Ladli Behna beneficiaries as reported in the Nav Bharat Times. The MP Chief Minister will do an official announcement of this amount transfer in the Narsinghgarh town of the Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. Also, the MP CM will give an additional allowance of Rs 500 to the Ladli Behna beneficiaries apart from the regular Rs 1250 provided under the Ladli Behna Yojana. 

Some beneficiaries may not get the payment

According to a Zee News report, however, beneficiaries can miss the payment under the Ladli Behna Yojana this time if they don’t follow certain eligibility rules. These rules are- 

1. e-KYC is a must: The beneficiaries would not receive any any payment under the Ladli Behna Yojana without completing the e-KYC. This scheme has now been made mandatory to avail all the government schemes.

2. Filling in the wrong bank details can block the beneficiary’s payment: Money will also not be credited if the account number or IFSC code has been entered wrong. Due to this reason, the beneficiaries should always double-check the bank details before submitting.

3. Beneficiaries should avoid duplicate IDs- Additionally, those availing the benefits of the Ladli Behna Yojana should avoid duplicate IDs: Those who submit multiple or duplicate IDs may be disqualified from the scheme. 

Why it is important to check your name on the beneficiary list?

The beneficiaries should keep in mind that they will not receive the payment if their name is not on the beneficiary list. They will be devoid of the payment even if their names were registered earlier. 

Tags: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan YadavLadli Behna beneficiariesLadli Behna Scheme

