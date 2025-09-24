Leh Ladakh: Who Is Behind The Protests, What Are The Demands, And What Has Sonam Wangchuk Said

Leh, Ladakh Protests: Massive protests swept through Leh on Wednesday as residents renewed their demand for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Police resorted to teargas and baton charges after a section of protesters allegedly turned violent and began pelting stones. According to ANI, demonstrators also set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the city.

Who Is Behind The Leh, Ladakh Protests?

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing had called for the protest and a shutdown following a hunger strike that began on September 10.

Two of the 15 participants were shifted to a hospital on Tuesday evening after their health deteriorated, PTI reported. The hunger strike, part of a broader agitation demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards, has been led in part by prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

What Led To Leh, Ladakh Protests

The LAB had earlier vowed to continue the hunger strike until the Centre agrees to their key demands, including full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, which provides special protections for tribal regions. Wangchuk has been a central figure in the movement, consistently advocating a peaceful approach to press for these demands.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: BJP Office in Leh set on fire during a massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehoothe d and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with Police. https://t.co/yQTyrMUK7q pic.twitter.com/x4VqkV8tdd — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Sonam Wangchuk Appeals for Calm

As clashes broke out on Wednesday, Wangchuk issued an appeal for peace. “My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause,” he posted on X.

VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH

My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.#LadakhAnshan pic.twitter.com/CzTNHoUkoC — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 24, 2025

In the wake of the violence, authorities cancelled the final day of the four-day annual Ladakh Festival, PTI reported. The event, which began on Sunday, was scheduled to conclude on Wednesday with Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta slated to attend the closing ceremony.

Also Read: Leh Is Burning, What Is The Protest For In Ladakh? Answered