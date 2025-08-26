LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Lithium-Ion Battery Unit, E-VITARA': PM Modi Says The Initiatives Are Bond Of Culture With Japan, A New Dimension To Make-In-India

‘Lithium-Ion Battery Unit, E-VITARA’: PM Modi Says The Initiatives Are Bond Of Culture With Japan, A New Dimension To Make-In-India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a new chapter has been added to the 'Make in India' campaign, making the step a ‘big leap’ towards India's goal of 'Make in India’ and 'Make for the World'.

‘Lithium-Ion Battery Unit, E-VITARA’: PM Modi Says The Initiatives Are Bond Of Culture With Japan, A New Dimension To Make-In-India
‘Lithium-Ion Battery Unit, E-VITARA’: PM Modi Says The Initiatives Are Bond Of Culture With Japan, A New Dimension To Make-In-India

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 26, 2025 15:05:47 IST

After inaugurating a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a new chapter has been added to the ‘Make in India’ campaign, making the step a ‘big leap’ towards India’s goal of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World’.

PM Modi emphasised that India will now export electric vehicles to more than 100 countries, adding that a hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing facility has also been inaugurated.

New Dimension To Friendship Between India And Japan

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that these initiatives would give a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan. 

He said that the 13-year mark is the beginning of teenage years, and teenage years are the period of spreading wings. It is the period of letting dreams take flight, and a lot of dreams emerge in one’s teenage years. I am happy that today, Maruti is entering its teenage years.

“The seeds of India’s success story were sown about 13 years ago. In 2012, when I was the Chief Minister here, we had allotted land to Maruti Suzuki in Hansalpur”, the Prime Minister recalled.

He stressed that India has the power of democracy and the advantage of demography. Emphasising that the country has a large pool of skilled workforce, he said that it is a ‘Win-Win Situation’ for every Indian partner.

It’s Bond Of Culture And Trust: Modi

PM Modi also termed the relationship between India and Japan as a bond of culture and trust. He added that India’s relationship with Suzuki has reached ‘bullet train speed.’

PM Modi Flags Off E-VITARA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off ‘e-VITARA’, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. Suzuki Motor Corporation President and Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki was also present at the event.

The BEVs will be made in India, and this Made-in-India product will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan.

What Is ‘e-VITARA’?

Recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘e-VITARA’ is Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

It will be made in India and exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan.

A press note, released by the government, stated that with this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

In Ahmedabad, PM Modi also inaugurated the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem to start local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat.

The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. 

'Lithium-Ion Battery Unit, E-VITARA': PM Modi Says The Initiatives Are Bond Of Culture With Japan, A New Dimension To Make-In-India

