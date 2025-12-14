LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (14.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for December 14, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 14, 2025 10:41:14 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result December 14, 2025 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 10:41 AM IST
