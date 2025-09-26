LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on September 26, 2025.

{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 26, 2025 14:39:23 IST

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates September 26, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for September 26, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on September 24, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

Common Numbers for September 25
Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for September 26, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

Stay tuned for live updates and complete Shillong Teer results!

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer Result TodayShillong Teer September 26 2025Teer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain
Raj Thackerays Reunite for Family Politics, Not Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde
Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk
Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

LATEST NEWS

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Timothée Chalamet’s Upcoming Role Everyone Is Talking About
Praveg Launches Praveg Adalaj Theme Park – A Landmark Destination for Premium Events
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED
Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida
Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS