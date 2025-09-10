Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate 11th CPA India Region conference in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 11th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region at the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on September 11.

Birla is the Chairperson of the CPA India Region.

During the Inaugural Session, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other dignitaries will address the gathering, a release said. Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader Fareed, will deliver the welcome address, while the Secretary, CPA Karnataka Branch, will deliver the vote of thanks.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the Valedictory Session on December 13.

The three-day event (11-13 September) is being hosted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly under the aegis of the CPA Karnataka Branch. Birla will also inaugurated an exhibition and released a souvenir on this occasion.

The inaugural ceremony will see participation of Presiding Officers comprising Chairpersons/Speakers, from the Legislatures of States/UTs.

Presiding Officers from foreign Parliaments, along with the Chairperson and Secretary General of CPA, have also been invited to the Conference.

The Agenda Topic of this Conference is ‘Debates and Discussions in the Houses of Legislature: building people’s trust, meeting people’s aspirations.’

Over the course of the Conference, delegates, including presiding officers, deputy presiding officers, and secretaries from State/UT Legislatures, will deliberate on matters of parliamentary significance. Plenary sessions will provide a platform to exchange views, share best practices, and strengthen parliamentary institutions across the India Region. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.