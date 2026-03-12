LPG Crisis Across India: Black Market Prices Rise To Rs 3,000 As Shortage Hits Homes, Restaurants; Check City-Wise Rates From Delhi To Bengaluru

A massive shortage of LPG cylinders is hitting cities across India and it is being dubbed as LPG crisis in India. The supplies have been running low, and families and small restaurant owners are struggling just to keep their stoves lit. The crisis has spread through major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru which has mad it harder and more expensive to get a simple cooking gas refill.

The shortage has led to illegal sales skyrocketing across the country. In some places, domestic cylinder that usually costs around Rs 1000 is being sold under the table for as much as Rs 1,500. In Mumbai, the situation is even tougher, with prices hitting nearly Rs 3,000 as people scramble to get whatever is available.

LPG crisis hits commercial vendors the worst

The biggest victims are the small roadside eateries, hotels, and vendors. They rely on commercial gas, but since those are so hard to find, many have started illegally buying domestic cylinders just to stay in business.

The root of the problem is thousands of miles away. India gets most of its LPG from the Middle East, and the ongoing war there has messed up shipping routes. To handle the mess, the government is prioritizing gas for homes and putting limits on how often you can book a new cylinder. Authorities are also keeping a close eye on the delivery systems to stop people from hoarding gas.

LPG prices in cities around the world

Industry experts warn that if the war in West Asia doesn’t settle down soon, the shortage will only get worse. This doesn’t just mean higher bills for families it could lead to thousands of restaurants cutting their hours or even shutting down for good.

Here is a quick look at how the LPG shortage and black market prices are affecting different cities:

Bareilly: Domestic LPG cylinders are being sold Rs 200 to Rs 500 above the official price, according to local reports.

Pilibhit: Buyers are reportedly paying Rs 100 to Rs 200 more than the regular rate for domestic LPG cylinders.

Meerut: In some areas, cylinders are available in the black market for Rs 1,400 or more.

Mirzapur: Domestic cylinders are reportedly selling for around Rs 1,300 in the illegal market.

Ghaziabad: Some places are selling domestic cylinders for about Rs 100 above the official price, while commercial cylinders are also being sold with additional charges.

Gorakhpur: Domestic cylinders are Rs 250 to Rs 300 more expensive than the official rate, while commercial cylinders are reportedly being sold for Rs 500 to Rs 700 extra.

Ayodhya: Domestic cylinders are being sold around Rs 200 above the normal price, and commercial cylinders are mostly unavailable in many areas.

Kanpur: Domestic cylinders are Rs 200 to Rs 250 above the regular price, while commercial cylinders cost about Rs 400 to Rs 500 more than usual.

Mumbai: Commercial LPG cylinders are reportedly being sold for around Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,000 due to the shortage.

Hyderabad: Commercial cylinders are said to be selling for Rs 3,000 or even higher in the black market.

Bengaluru: In some cases, black market prices have reached up to 1.5 times the normal rate.

Kolkata: Commercial cylinders are reportedly being sold for up to Rs 3,000 in certain areas.

Patna: Domestic cylinders in the black market are selling between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800, while commercial cylinders are reportedly priced at Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200.

Purnia: Domestic cylinders are being sold for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, while commercial cylinders are priced at ₹3,000 or more.

Gaya: Domestic LPG cylinders are reportedly selling in the black market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

Jamshedpur: Domestic cylinders are said to be selling for around Rs 1,400.

Hazaribagh: The black market price of domestic cylinders is reported to be between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,700.

Ranchi: Domestic cylinders are being sold for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 in the black market.

Cities in Andhra Pradesh (including Vijayawada): Commercial cylinders are reportedly selling for as much as Rs 3,200 in the black market.

Experts warn that if supply disruptions continue in the coming weeks the shortage could worsen.

