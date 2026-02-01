LPG Cylinder Price Hike Today: Rates Increased on February 1 Ahead of Union Budget 2026- Check Latest City-Wise Prices

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have revised commercial LPG cylinder rates upward, effective February 1, on the day of the Union Budget 2026. The price of a 19-kg cooking gas cylinder has been raised by Rs 49, a move that will affect hotels, restaurants, and other commercial users.

Meanwhile, domestic consumers have been spared, with no revision in household LPG prices. The cost of a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder continues to stand at Rs 853, unchanged since the Rs 50 increase implemented in April 2025.

LPG Cylinder Prices Increased

Commercial LPG cylinder rates were increased, adding to the cost burden for hotels, restaurants and other commercial users.

Last month, oil marketing companies raised the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 111, taking its retail price in Delhi to Rs 1,691.50.

Along with the increase in commercial LPG rates, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders was also raised by Rs 27, effective January 1.

The revision in commercial LPG prices is significant for sectors that rely heavily on such cylinders, including eateries, catering services and small businesses, as fuel forms a major component of their operating costs.

LPG Cylinder Prices 2026: City-Wise Rates

City Price (Rs) Delhi 1,740.50 Kolkata 1,844.50 Mumbai 1,692.00 Chennai 1,899.50 Faridabad 1,742.50 Shimla 1,834.50 Thiruvananthapuram 1,768.00 Jaipur 1,769.00 Ludhiana 1,823.00 Cuttack 1,895.00

Union Budget 2026: India Delivers Over 55 Lakh LPG Cylinders Daily

Earlier, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the transformative impact of India’s clean cooking initiatives, emphasising that the true success of the program lies in the regular use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) rather than just the number of connections provided.

In his post on X, he noted that India currently operates a massive nationwide LPG system with 33 crore connections.

He also mentioned the achievement of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which has provided LPG access to 10.41 crore households. The government is now nearing its total target of 10.60 crore connections under the scheme. Minister Puri pointed out that the shift in consumer behaviour is evident through substantial refill statistics. Approximately 276 crore LPG refills have been delivered to PMUY households to date, and in the 2024-25 fiscal year, an average of 13.6 lakh refills are being delivered daily to Ujjwala families. Across the entire country, more than 55 lakh LPG cylinders are delivered every single day.

