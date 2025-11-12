LIVE TV
Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Two obscene videos allegedly filmed on Ashoknagar District Hospital premises have gone viral, prompting outrage and a probe by health authorities. Civil Surgeon Dr. Bhupendra Singh termed the acts disgraceful and ordered an investigation and tighter security at the Madhya Pradesh hospital.

Madhya Pradesh hospital under fire after obscene videos go viral (PHOTOS: X)
Madhya Pradesh hospital under fire after obscene videos go viral (PHOTOS: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 12, 2025 18:56:31 IST

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

The Ashoknagar District Hospital has found itself in trouble when two scandalous videos of allegedly recorded couples having indecent activities on the hospital property hit social media, causing uproar and an investigation by the health authorities.

One of the videos, purportedly shot in the waiting bay of the hospital, depicts a man and a woman engaging in vulgar activities beneath a blanket at night, according to the authorities.

Madhya Pradesh Hospital: Couple caught in obscene acts

A third video, which was probably shot in the Madhav Udyan park of the hospital during the day, depicts a couple engulfing in obscene act behind the bushes. The two videos are reported to be two-three days old and since they have been viral on the internet.

These videos got viral only a few days after another video was published by the same hospital and depicted people who supposedly drank alcohol on the hospital premises, which casts doubt on the security of the hospital and its administrative control.

Ashoknagar Hospital Scandal

In response to the recent event, Civil Surgeon Dr. Bhupendra Singh acknowledged the moment when the hospital administration had failed. He termed the activities as very unfit in a medical establishment and ensured that a thorough investigation is underway.

He will call upon the security personnel on duty then and measures will be taken to make sure future occurrences like that are kept to a minimum.

Dr. Singh also promised to upgrade the surveillance and security systems at the hospital to curb recurrence of such acts in future. This will add resources that are necessary, and clean up arrangements would be enhanced to ensure that there is orderliness and decency within the hospital, he added.

After the commotion, the hospital management has given a notice to the security agency charged with the responsibility of ensuring that order is maintained in the premises, and ask them to provide an explanation to the recurring violations of conduct. The government said that the case is being addressed seriously, and the appropriate corrective action will be taken.

ALSO READ: East Delhi Horror: Man Rushed To Hospital After 16-Year-Old Boy High On Marijuana Stabs Him Over Refusal To Give Him ‘Bidi’

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 6:56 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes
Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes
Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes
Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

QUICK LINKS