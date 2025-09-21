Mahalaya 2025: PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Greetings ‘Shubho Mahalaya’ Ahead Of Durga Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country a warm greeting on Mahalaya, celebrating the countdown to Durga Puja 2025. According to traditional belief on this day, Goddess Durga starts her journey from Mount Kailash towards Earth, signaling the beginning of the festive season.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the holy days of Durga Puja approach, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May Maa Durga’s divine blessings instill unshakeable courage, enduring happiness, and fantastic health.”

Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2025







Mahalaya is a special day in the Hindu calendar when it concludes Pitru Paksha, the fortnight of ancestral worship, and commences Devi Paksha, the celebration period of Goddess Durga. This year, Durga Puja celebrations are going to start from September 27 and continue till October 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also sent their regards on the occasion. Amit Shah posted, “Shubho Mahalaya! On the sacred day of Mahalaya, I send my warmest greetings to one and all. May the limitless love of Maa Durga bestow upon each and every home all the divine blessings of joy, strength, prosperity, and good health.”

PM @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 21, 2025







In another development PM Modi will address the nation today, signalling speculation on what topics he might address, such as the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms and the US clampdown on H1B visa holders targeting Indian professionals overseas.

ALSO READ: ‘Sabarimala Celebrates Spirituality Beyond Religion’, Says Kerala CM In Global Ayyappa Sangamam, Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Development Plan