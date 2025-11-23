LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Tragedy: Former U-16 Footballer Found Hanging In Palghar Forest, Body Discovered Three Days After Suspected Suicide, Family Reveals, 'He Was…'

Former U-16 footballer Sagar Sorti, missing since November 15, was found hanging from a tree in Palghar’s Mendhavan Khind forest. Police suspect suicide, while family says he was mentally troubled for two years. An accidental death case is registered and the body sent for post-mortem.

The body of former Mumbai Under-16 footballer Sagar Sorti was found hanging from a tree in Palghar (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 23, 2025 12:59:53 IST

Three days after he went missing, a former Under-16 footballer was found hanged on a tree in a Palghar forest last week. The police suspect it to be a suicide case.

Sagar Sorti had gone out of his house on November 15 informing his family that he was going to Pune to play football.
On the following day however the family was unable to reach him. There was a missing report by their family.

Three days afterwards the body of Sagar was found in the Mendhavan Khind forest, hanging on a tree. The police were able to identify him with the help of his mobile phone.

Family members claimed that Sagar was mentally troubled in the last two years. He had even denied accepting new clothes to be sewed to his younger brother who was to be married later this month.

Accidental death has been reported at Kasa police station. The corpse is sent to JJ Hospital to be post-mortem.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:59 PM IST
QUICK LINKS