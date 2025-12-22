LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Votes Big: BJP-Led Mahayuti Storms Local Polls With Massive Mandate

Maharashtra Votes Big: BJP-Led Mahayuti Storms Local Polls With Massive Mandate

The BJP-led Mahayuti’s sweeping victory in Maharashtra local polls signals strong public trust in its governance, leadership, and development agenda, leaving the opposition far behind.

Maharashtra Local Polls (Pic: X)
Maharashtra Local Polls (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 22, 2025 01:32:39 IST

Maharashtra Votes Big: BJP-Led Mahayuti Storms Local Polls With Massive Mandate

Maharashtra Local Polls: Local Body Landslide Signals Strong Public Mandate For BJP-Led Mahayuti In Maharashtra

The BJP supporters are having a political celebration in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP along with Shiv Sena and NCP, delivered a huge local body election result, winning 207 out of 288 municipal council and nagar panchayat posts.

The people have spoken, and the message is very clear: they have voted for governance, stability, and leadership. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition was left far behind with only 44 posts, while the BJP-led alliance moved forward with confidence and strength. The numbers tell the story, the verdict screams, and for BJP supporters, this win feels like a strong trailer of what’s to come in Maharashtra politics.

Maharashtra Local Polls: Seat-Wise Results- Who Won What

BJP Leaders Credit Voters For Resounding Mandate After Maharashtra Local Polls Big Win

Gratitude started to flow rapidly from the top levels of the ruling alliance as the results came out. Union minister and the BJP’s main strategist Amit Shah posted on X and labelled the gigantic win a “people’s blessing” to the NDA’s vision of inclusive growth and welfare-driven governance, as guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement was straightforward: this mandate is the people’s. Prime Minister Modi also expressed the same sentiment, conveying gratitude to the citizens of Maharashtra for their trust and support. For BJP backers, the reactions came across as less routine thank-yous and more like a victory lap, celebrating a public endorsement that fortifies trust in the NDA’s leadership and signals confidence for future political battles.

For many in Maharashtra, this result feels like a clear show of trust in familiar leadership and steady governance. Supporters see it as encouragement to keep going, a sign that people believe in the direction being taken and are hopeful about what lies ahead.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 1:32 AM IST
Tags: BJP landslide, BJP Maharashtra win, BJP Shiv Sena NCP alliance, local body elections Maharashtra, Maharashtra election results, Maharashtra local polls, Maharashtra municipal elections, Mahayuti victory

Maharashtra Votes Big: BJP-Led Mahayuti Storms Local Polls With Massive Mandate

