Maharashtra Woman Doctor’s Suicide: Prashant Bankar, Landlord’s Son, The Man Named In Palm Note, Arrested

Maharashtra Woman Doctor Commits Suicide, Names Landlord’s Son And Police Officer

In a shocking incident and its follow-up in Satara district, Maharashtra, The 28-year-old woman doctor from Beed, posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found dead in a hotel room on Thursday night.

According to reports, the doctor ended her life after enduring months of mental and sexual harassment.

Also in a heartbreaking step, she left a suicide note written on her palm. She has named Sub-inspector Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, as responsible for her suffering.

The note alleged that the sub-inspector, Gopal Badane raped her multiple times over a period of five months and pushed her to repeated abuse, while The techie, Prashant Bankar allegedly mentally harassed her.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the community and raised serious questions about safety, harassment, and accountability. Police have arrested Bankar and are searching for Badane, who is currently on the run. The doctor’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and the investigation is ongoing.