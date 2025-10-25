LIVE TV
Maharashtra Woman Doctor's Suicide: Prashant Bankar, Landlord's Son, The Man Named In Palm Note, Arrested

Maharashtra Woman Doctor’s Suicide: Prashant Bankar, Landlord’s Son, The Man Named In Palm Note, Arrested

A 28-year-old Maharashtra doctor committed suicide after months of alleged sexual and mental harassment by a police officer and a techie. Investigation ongoing; pressures to falsify medical reports also revealed.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 25, 2025 11:34:39 IST

Maharashtra Woman Doctor’s Suicide: Prashant Bankar, Landlord’s Son, The Man Named In Palm Note, Arrested

Maharashtra Woman Doctor Commits Suicide, Names Landlord’s Son And Police Officer

In a shocking incident and its follow-up in Satara district, Maharashtra, The 28-year-old woman doctor from Beed, posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found dead in a hotel room on Thursday night.

According to reports, the doctor ended her life after enduring months of mental and sexual harassment.

Also in a heartbreaking step, she left a suicide note written on her palm. She has named Sub-inspector Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, as responsible for her suffering.

The note alleged that the sub-inspector, Gopal Badane raped her multiple times over a period of five months and pushed her to repeated abuse, while The techie, Prashant Bankar allegedly mentally harassed her.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the community and raised serious questions about safety, harassment, and accountability. Police have arrested Bankar and are searching for Badane, who is currently on the run. The doctor’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and the investigation is ongoing.

Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case: Alleged Pressure to Falsify Medical Reports

According to sources and report, The late doctor reportedly faced immense pressure to change the truth, not just from police but even from a Member of Parliament as well.

Her relatives revealed that she was often pushed to alter postmortem reports or medical test results for arrested individuals. On a few occasions, she declared accused persons “unfit” for detention despite them being medically fit, a decision that raised red flags with the District Medical Council, which demanded an explanation.

Trapped between ethics and external pressure, the doctor’s courage to resist manipulation highlights the impossible situations frontline professionals sometimes face in the line of duty.

“There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong postmortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice,” the doctor’s cousin told news agency ANI

Allegations Against The Accused In Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case

The suicide note claimed that Sub-inspector Badane raped her four times and subjected her to prolonged mental and physical abuse. Bankar allegedly mentally harassed her.

Police Action And Investigation: Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case

  • Sub-inspector Gopal Badane has been suspended following the allegations.
  • Prashant Bankar, the software engineer named in the suicide note, has been arrested.
  • Bankar is scheduled to be produced in court soon.
  • Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Badane, who is currently on the run.
  • Police confirmed that the doctor’s body has been sent for post-mortem.
  • Authorities are investigating all allegations mentioned in the suicide note written on her palm.
First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:05 AM IST
