LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces massive backlash after endorsing a post mocking Diwali and calling Indians “brain dead.” The remark sparked political outrage, with BJP demanding an apology and critics accusing her of insulting Indian culture and promoting hate speech.

Mahua Moitra Faces Massive Backlash for Endorsing Post Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’(Pc: Instagram)
Mahua Moitra Faces Massive Backlash for Endorsing Post Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’(Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 24, 2025 14:06:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra effectively drew enormous public and political wrath by tweeting in apparent endorsement of a vituperative social media post which maligns Indians celebrating Diwali abroad. 

The storm broke out when she endorsed a post on X, which carried some of the most racist terms and callous phrases against Indians: “brain-dead” and declared Diwali festivities to be “retarded garbage” not intended for the West. 

The sentence was the entry-point, which soon became widely visible among the crowd, sparking jingoistic outrage, with many users and political opponents accusing the popular politician of degrading Indian culture and Hindus. 

Political Firestorm Over Derogatory Endorsement 

As of now, the online favor has transformed quite easily into a political tussle. The BJP is particularly fast to attack the TMC chief, demanding an apology from her while accusing her of insulting Indian culture several times with deep-rooted prejudice. 

The latest incident adds to a long list of previous incidents involving Moitra, whose controversial statements have always been interpreted as poisonous and anti-establishment by her detractors. Thus, the fallout becomes politically very significant when opponents can somehow shoot specific questions at her with respect to her relationship with Indian traditions and public decorum. 

The controversy also personifies the increasing polarization of political discourses on social media, on which even an unverified and short comment can have quite severe public censure and accountability demands. 

Her earlier endowments with sharp, unreserved remarks put her once again at the heart of an intense political squabble, making her party very much responsible for managing the consequences of her controversial online activity.

Online Trolling and Demand for Accountability 

The reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly negative; “trolled” hardly conveys the sheer intensity of the public rage. Numerous users flooded the platform, calling her comments anti-national and anti-Hindu. Several expressed astonishments that a people’s representative would subscribe to a post that, in addition to belittling a great religious festival like Diwali, referred to Indian citizens as “brain dead.” 

Later however, Moitra made peace with the deletion of that “I Agree” post; the deed was done. Moitra stated that she, while travelling, had mistakenly pressed the like button for the offensive video when she had meant to endorse another post instead.



The row has triggered a wide-ranging discussion on the free speech contours for politicians and what they ought to do to hold themselves accountable when engaging with hate speech via social media. There are groups and individuals calling for formal action, including requests to her party to initiate disciplinary proceedings, thus turning this online spat into a serious demand for political accountability with regard to endorsing hate speech.

Also Read: Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diwali controversymahua moitraTMC MP

RELATED News

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {39E 74487}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Andhra Bus Fire: 20 Killed, 42 Onboard, What Happed That Lead A Private Bus Catch Fire At Midnight?

LATEST NEWS

Shocking! 74-Year-Old Man Pays Rs 2 Crore ‘Bride Price’ To Marry 24-Year-Old Woman, He Is From…

REFILE: NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Welcomes Shweta Roy to Its Prestigious Advisory Board

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

UPDATE 3-Saab gets ready to produce more Gripen fighter jets if Ukraine deal is finalised

Oil dips but supply fear keeps it on track for weekly gain

UPDATE 1-Iron ore slips on falling Chinese demand

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger
Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger
Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger
Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

QUICK LINKS