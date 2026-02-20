Maithili Thakur Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lalu Yadav, Compares Him To ‘Dhritarashtra’ In Fiery Maiden Bihar Assembly Speech: ‘The King Was Experienced But Blind’

Maithili Thakur Maiden Speech: On Thursday, singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur didn’t hold back. She took a sharp jab at former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, comparing his reign to that of Dhritarashtra, the blind king from the Mahabharata who refused to see the truth.

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Targets Lalu, Tejashwi

And she didn’t stop there. In her speech at the Bihar assembly, Thakur, just 25 and already one of the youngest BJP MLAs in the country, likened Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav to Duryodhana, Dhritarashtra’s infamous son.

“Whenever I think about those days before 2005, I remember Hastinapur under Dhritarashtra. The king had experience, but he refused to see. He cared more about his Duryodhana than his kingdom,” she said, drawing a clear parallel to Lalu and Tejashwi.

She didn’t sugarcoat the state of Bihar back then either. “The state was starved of education,” Maithili said, and she pointed out how generations still feel the impact. Without naming Tejashwi directly, she took aim at those in power, saying they turned a blind eye and deaf ear to people’s struggles.

From people’s trust to people’s voice — my maiden speech today. pic.twitter.com/soaSovb4XC — Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) February 20, 2026

Maithili Thakur’s Bold Remarks Stir Row In Maiden Speech

Life before 2005? According to her, it was tough. “You couldn’t step out after 5 or 6 in the evening. People would warn, ‘Don’t leave your car after 5 pm; it’s just too risky,’” she recalled.

But Maithili wasn’t just there to criticise. She praised Nitish Kumar from JDU, who was sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time last year. “Now, whether as an artist or as an MLA, I can leave Darbhanga at 3 am and reach Patna safely. That kind of change comes only with good governance, and that’s what Nitish Kumar has delivered,” she said.

She highlighted Nitish’s bicycle scheme too launched in 2006 to help girls in Class 9 buy bicycles. “In my own village, nobody even talked about school before.

But once the cycle program started, all the girls began going. People used to mock it, but now it’s a model for the whole country,” Maithili explained.

And when some opposition leaders tried to interrupt her, she didn’t back down. “Your political careers might be longer than I’ve been alive, but why does it bother you so much when a daughter of Bihar stands up and speaks the truth?” she shot back.

