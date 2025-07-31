Malegaon Blast Acquittals Trigger Sharp Political Reactions: Owaisi Slams Verdict, Raja Singh Hails

The acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has sparked intense political reactions, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling it a “disappointing” verdict and Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh terming it a “triumph of Dharma.”

Taking to X, Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the court’s decision, stating that six Muslims offering namaz were killed and nearly 100 were injured in the blast.

“They were targeted for their religion. A deliberately shoddy investigation and prosecution is responsible for the acquittal,” Owaisi wrote.

Owaisi Blames Lackluster Investigation for the Outcome

He questioned whether the Modi and Fadnavis governments would appeal the judgement with the same urgency they showed in the Mumbai train blast case. He also pointed fingers at the NIA, recalling former prosecutor Rohini Salian’s 2016 statement that she was told to “go soft” on the accused.

“In 2017, NIA tried to get Sadhvi Pragya acquitted. She went on to become a BJP MP in 2019,” Owaisi said.

He also paid tribute to the late ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who investigated the case and was later killed in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Owaisi condemned remarks by the BJP MP suggesting Karkare’s death was due to her “curse.”

“Will the NIA and ATS officers ever be held accountable for their faulty investigation? This is the ‘tough on terror’ Modi government that made a terror accused a Member of Parliament,” he remarked.

“Victory of Dharma”: MLA Raja Singh Celebrates the Decision

Meanwhile, Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh welcomed the acquittal, using the occasion to lash out at the Congress for what he termed its “anti-Hindu mindset.”

“Once again, the anti-Hindu face of the Congress has been exposed before the nation,” Raja Singh said.

He hailed the verdict as a vindication of those he described as “saffron-clad individuals” falsely implicated in the case, and framed it as a victory for Hindutva.

“This is not just a legal victory it is a triumph of Dharma. It is a victory for those who wear saffron with pride,” he declared.

Raja Singh further alleged that the previous Congress-led government had deliberately tried to defame Hindutva by fabricating terror charges against innocent individuals.

