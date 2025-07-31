Telangana BJP Chief Welcomes Malegaon Verdict, Slams Congress Over ‘Conspiracy and Betrayal’

Hyderabad, Telangana

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on July 31, 2025 (Thursday) welcomed the verdict of the NIA court acquitting all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, stating that “truth has finally prevailed.” Speaking at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad, Rao said, “The NIA court in Mumbai has acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, who were falsely implicated under conspiracy charges. We welcome this verdict wholeheartedly. The Congress party then indulged in a conspiracy that endangered national security and disturbed communal harmony. The people of this country must take serious note of this.”

Defeated the “politically motivated conspiracy”: Telangana BJP President

He added that the judgment has exposed and defeated the “politically motivated conspiracy” hatched by the Congress in the Malegaon case.

Telangana BJP President applauds Supreme Court’s Order on Telangana MLA Defections

On a different note, Rao hailed the Supreme Court’s directive instructing the Telangana Assembly Speaker to decide within three months on disqualification petitions against MLAs who defected from the BRS to the Congress. “This is a welcome step. The Speaker must now comply with the Supreme Court’s order and uphold the sanctity of democracy,” Rao stated.

Telangana BJP President criticizes Congress and BRS

He criticized both the Congress and the BRS for misusing the anti-defection law, recalling that although the law was introduced during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, successive governments have exploited its loopholes. “Just as BRS did in the past, the Congress is now engaging in unethical defections by luring MLAs from other parties,” he said.

Terms Congress’ ‘Janahita Padayatra’ a Political Drama

Targeting the Congress party’s ongoing ‘Janahita Padayatra’, Rao dismissed it as a political stunt aimed at misleading the public. “Is this Padayatra really in the public interest, or just another drama to fool the people?” he questioned.

Rao accused the Congress of betraying every major section of society—including students, youth, BCs, SCs, STs, farmers, and women—by failing to deliver on its election promises. “During the elections, the Congress promised the moon with its declarations and guarantees. But after coming to power, it abandoned those promises. This is a clear betrayal of the people’s trust,” he alleged.

Demanding accountability, he urged the Congress to release a white paper on the implementation status of its six guarantees and manifesto pledges.

“Unless the Congress explains the current status of its promises, it has no moral right to approach the public. Otherwise, this Padayatra is nothing more than a betrayal tour,” Rao added.

