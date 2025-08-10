LIVE TV
Home > India > Man Arrested In Delhi’s Wall Collapse Incident That Killed 7 People

A tenant who had accommodated families to dump scrap at the plot has been arrested in the Hari Nagar wall collapse incident, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Kurshid (49), a resident of Radhakantapur village of Kaliganj police station of West Bengal's Nadia district.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 22:49:55 IST

A tenant who had accommodated families to dump scrap at the plot has been arrested in the Hari Nagar wall collapse incident, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kurshid (49), a resident of Radhakantapur village of Kaliganj police station of West Bengal’s Nadia district.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused had accommodated families to dump scrap at the plot.

The bodies of the seven deceased were handed over to their family members after their post-mortem. The police have registered a case under section 106/125/290 BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita) at the Jaitpur police station.

Police said that another accused (Land Owner) Rajbir Bhati, resident of Hari Nagar Village, Jaitpur, is absconding.

Efforts are being made to apprehend him, they said.

Seven people, including three men, two women, and two children, have lost their lives in a tragic wall collapse in Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, South East Delhi, caused by heavy overnight rainfall, Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday.

A tragic incident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two young girls, both approximately 7 years old, along with Ravi Bul, aged 27, Rubina, aged 25, Safiqul, a resident of Assam, aged 27, Muttus, a resident of West Bengal, aged 50, and Doli, a resident of Assam, aged 28. Additionally, Hasibul, aged 25, was injured.

A wall collapse in Hari Nagar, triggered by heavy overnight rain, trapped eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple.

The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital. Authorities have evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents.

(With ANI Inputs)

