Mandiala LPG Tanker Blast: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Extends Condolences For The Bereaved Families

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday mourned the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur district.

According to a statement from the State’s Directorate of Information & Public Relations Punjab (DIPR), he extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial aid of two lakh rupees each to the kin of the deceased. He assured full support, including free medical care for the injured.

Extending sympathies, the Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed and strength for the grieving families to bear the loss. He described the incident as deeply unfortunate and said the state government stands firmly with the affected families during this hour of grief.

CM Mann directed officials to provide free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He added that all possible help would be extended to the victims and their families.

Earlier, two people were killed after a collision between an LPG tanker and a pickup truck caused a massive explosion and fire in Mandiala village.

Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur’s SMO Dr Kuldeep Singh told ANI, “A total of 23 were injured and brought to the civil hospital last night, and there are two casualties. Seven patients are admitted to the Civil Hospital, and 15 have been referred to speciality hospitals. Patients are being given proper treatment.”

One of the deceased was brought dead to the hospital, while another, referred to a private hospital, died later. An injured victim said that neighbours helped him and his mother reach the hospital after the ambulance service was unreachable.

“We were in a panic. I was in my house when the fire reached it. No ambulance came for me, but the neighbours helped me and my mother. No ambulance service was picking up the call,” the victim told ANI.

He added, “We thought a cylinder had blasted in our house, but when we looked out, it was fire all around, so something big would have exploded. My mother has also got some injuries, and my brother is fine now.”

Police said the accident likely occurred when the vehicle collided with the LPG tanker, triggering the fire and subsequent explosion.

