Manipur CSOs Demand NRC, IDP Resettlement, End To SOO Extension In High-Level MHA Meet

A high-level delegation comprising representatives of major Meitei civil society organisations from Manipur held an extensive meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on Monday, June 30. The meeting, which lasted over three and a half hours, aimed to address the ongoing ethnic crisis that has deeply affected the state.

The 19-member delegation included leaders from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the All-Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), and the Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS). Senior MHA officials present included A.K. Mishra, Advisor (Northeast), and Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

Key Issues Raised by the Delegation

Territorial Integrity:

The delegation reiterated its uncompromising position on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, stressing that any attempt to divide the state would not be acceptable to the people.

Freedom of Movement:

They urged the MHA to ensure the right to free movement for all citizens, calling it a constitutional necessity and a critical step towards restoring normalcy.

Resettlement of IDPs:

A phased and time-bound roadmap for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) was discussed, with a completion target set within the year.

Implementation of NRC:

The delegation called for the implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) or an equivalent mechanism to effectively address concerns over illegal immigration.

Suspension of Operations (SOO):

Civil society leaders opposed any unilateral extension of SOO agreements with Kuki-based armed groups without a consensus among all stakeholders.

Future Dialogues in Imphal:

The delegation requested that subsequent rounds of talks be held in Imphal to ensure wider accessibility and inclusion.

Readiness for Inclusive Dialogue:

The CSOs expressed openness to engaging in dialogues with all stakeholders, provided it aligns with the goal of restoring lasting peace.

Additional Concerns Submitted

An inquiry report on the Gwaltabi incident was highlighted as long overdue.

A memorandum on the safety and security of farmers was submitted to the Union Home Minister.

The delegation raised questions over a recent MHA directive to detect illegal immigrants within 30 days, stressing the need for proper procedures and safeguards.

A detailed report on the alleged construction of a 343-km-long illegal road along the Churachandpur–Kangpokpi axis was handed over for investigation.

MHA officials assured the delegation that all issues raised were under serious consideration and would be forwarded to the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

The delegation is expected to return to Imphal on July 2, following which a detailed briefing will be shared with the public and the media.

