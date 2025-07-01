Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > India > Manipur CSOs Demand NRC, IDP Resettlement, End To SOO Extension In High-Level MHA Meet

Manipur CSOs Demand NRC, IDP Resettlement, End To SOO Extension In High-Level MHA Meet

A high-level delegation comprising representatives of major Meitei civil society organizations from Manipur held an extensive meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on Monday, June 30

A high-level delegation comprising representatives of major Meitei civil society organisations from Manipur held an extensive meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on Monday, June 30.
A high-level delegation comprising representatives of major Meitei civil society organisations from Manipur held an extensive meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on Monday, June 30.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 14:43:55 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A high-level delegation comprising representatives of major Meitei civil society organisations from Manipur held an extensive meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on Monday, June 30. The meeting, which lasted over three and a half hours, aimed to address the ongoing ethnic crisis that has deeply affected the state.

The 19-member delegation included leaders from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the All-Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), and the Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS). Senior MHA officials present included A.K. Mishra, Advisor (Northeast), and Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Issues Raised by the Delegation

Territorial Integrity:

The delegation reiterated its uncompromising position on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, stressing that any attempt to divide the state would not be acceptable to the people.

Freedom of Movement:

They urged the MHA to ensure the right to free movement for all citizens, calling it a constitutional necessity and a critical step towards restoring normalcy.

Resettlement of IDPs:

A phased and time-bound roadmap for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) was discussed, with a completion target set within the year.

Implementation of NRC:

The delegation called for the implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) or an equivalent mechanism to effectively address concerns over illegal immigration.

Suspension of Operations (SOO):

Civil society leaders opposed any unilateral extension of SOO agreements with Kuki-based armed groups without a consensus among all stakeholders.

Future Dialogues in Imphal:

The delegation requested that subsequent rounds of talks be held in Imphal to ensure wider accessibility and inclusion.

Readiness for Inclusive Dialogue:

The CSOs expressed openness to engaging in dialogues with all stakeholders, provided it aligns with the goal of restoring lasting peace.

Additional Concerns Submitted

An inquiry report on the Gwaltabi incident was highlighted as long overdue.

A memorandum on the safety and security of farmers was submitted to the Union Home Minister.

The delegation raised questions over a recent MHA directive to detect illegal immigrants within 30 days, stressing the need for proper procedures and safeguards.

A detailed report on the alleged construction of a 343-km-long illegal road along the Churachandpur–Kangpokpi axis was handed over for investigation.

MHA officials assured the delegation that all issues raised were under serious consideration and would be forwarded to the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

The delegation is expected to return to Imphal on July 2, following which a detailed briefing will be shared with the public and the media.

ALSO READ: CA Day 2025: ICAI To Celebrate 77th Foundation Day At Bharat Mandapam

Tags: high level meetingmanipurministry of home affairs
Advertisement

More News

Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?