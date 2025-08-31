LIVE TV
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Turns UPSC Setbacks Into Opportunities With 'Pratibha Setu'

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Turns UPSC Setbacks Into Opportunities With 'Pratibha Setu'

PM Modi, in the 125th Mann Ki Baat, launched ‘Pratibha Setu’, a digital platform for UPSC aspirants who narrowly missed the final list. With data of 10,000 such candidates, it aims to help them find future opportunities beyond the exam.

PM Modi’s ‘Pratibha Setu’ offers a new bridge to opportunities. (Photo:X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi’s ‘Pratibha Setu’ offers a new bridge to opportunities. (Photo:X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 31, 2025 13:02:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, announced the launch of a new digital platform ‘Pratibha Setu’ aimed at supporting aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list.

PM Modi described the UPSC exam as one of the most challenging competitive tests in the country and referred to the inspiring journeys of several aspirants.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said, “My dear countrymen, you must have heard the name of UPSC. This institution conducts the Civil Services exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. All of us have heard many inspiring stories from the toppers of the Civil Services. These youngsters study under difficult circumstances and through their hard work, get a place in this service, but friends, there is another truth about the UPSC exam.”

Everything for UPSC candidates

He further added, “There are thousands of such candidates who are very capable; their hard work is no less than anyone else’s, but they are unable to reach the final list by a small margin. These candidates have to prepare afresh for other exams. That cost both their time and money. That is why, now a digital platform has been created for such sincere students and its name is ‘Pratibha Setu’.”

‘”Pratibha Setu’ stores the data of those candidates who cleared all the stages of various exams of UPSC, but their names did not appear in the final merit list,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister, in his “Mann ki baat” address, said that the databank on ‘Pratibha Setu’ already has details of over 10,000 such talented youth, which can be accessed for future opportunities.

Union Minister JP Nadda listened to the PM’s address in Mumbai; meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, did so in the national capital. 

(With ANI Inputs)

