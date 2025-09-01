Maratha Quota Protest: ‘Now I Am Going To Stop’: Manoj Jarange Patil To Refrain From Drinking Water From Monday (September 1, 2025)

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025). He is in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan and seeks the inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Now, he has also announced his decision stop drinking water from Monday. Mr Patil said, “Since the government is not listening to our demands, I will stop drinking water from tomorrow (Monday). I was drinking water but now I am going to stop. I will not leave Mumbai till we get a reservation.”

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule meets Manoj Jarange Patil

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar NCP (SP) has met the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Supriya Sule said, “From the very first day, I have been demanding that this issue be discussed in a democracy. This government has received such a big mandate. My humble request to the Chief Minister is to hold a discussion and take an urgent decision. Their own slogan is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, so ensure development for all” as reported in the PTI.

VIDEO | Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule meets Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil; demands an all-party meeting and a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to discuss the Maratha quota issue. She says, “From the very first day, I have been demanding that this issue… pic.twitter.com/R6tHdMJZ81 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks against the Maharashtra government

Besides NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks regarding the indefinite hunger strike started by the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, have also dominated the news headlines. Mr Thackeray has criticised the government and said that the Maratha community had been used and deceived in the past. Uddhav Thackeray said that now that the Maha Yuti is in power, the demands of the Maratha community should be fulfilled. The Shiv Sena UBT has also urged the government to immediately conduct a dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as he has started his indefinite hunger strike.

